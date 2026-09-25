Grand Ganpati Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune On Anant Chaturdashi

Pune Bids Farewell to Lord Ganesha

The five revered Ganpati idols of Pune began their grand immersion procession from Mandai on Friday as the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations reached their final day on Anant Chaturdashi.

The annual Ganpati Visarjan procession is one of the major traditions of Pune, with the city's five Manache Ganapatis taking a prominent place in the celebrations. Large numbers of devotees and visitors gathered along the procession routes to witness the idols being taken for immersion.

'Like a Family Gathering'

Speaking to ANI, a devotee described the festival as a celebration that brings people together. Calling it“truly unique” and like a“family gathering”, the devotee said,“Pune's Ganesh Festival is truly unique; people come here from all over because the celebration feels so authentic, it's like a family gathering. People from all castes and religions come together to celebrate...we feel a bit emotional...we are bidding Him farewell with joy.”

State-Wide Celebrations

The immersion processions are being held across Maharashtra as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after 10 days of celebrations. Pune, Mumbai and several other parts of the state witnessed large gatherings, with devotees taking idols through the streets amid drumbeats, devotional chants and traditional celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols, followed by days of prayers and festive gatherings. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, during which devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha and immerse the idol in water.

Across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, devotees participate in elaborate immersion processions on the concluding day of the festival. Large numbers of people gather at various immersion points to offer prayers and witness the rituals. (ANI)

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