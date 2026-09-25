'Disgusting': Mumbai Man Spits Paan, Throws Water Bottle From Moving SUV (WATCH)

A video allegedly showing a man in a moving Mahindra XUV700 spitting paan and throwing a bottle onto a Mumbai road has sparked outrage on social media, with automotive YouTuber Cyrus Dhabhar calling out the alleged civic misconduct.

In a post on X, Dhabhar described the behaviour as“disgusting”, alleging that the occupants first spat paan out of the SUV's window before opening a door while the vehicle was still moving and later tossing a bottle onto the road.

The absolute levels of shamelessness some people have. Disgusting. First spat huge fountains of paan straight out of the window. Then opened the door and didn't same WHILE MOVING. Then did this.... Disgusting. The sticker on the car says it all. Yuck @BJP4Mumbai - YUCK! twitter/oIcQNp2wFH

- Cyrus Dhabhar (@CyrusDhabhar) September 24, 2026

The video appears to show a man inside the moving SUV spitting out of the window before throwing an empty bottle onto the street. The vehicle was seen with tinted windows and appeared to carry a BJP sticker, drawing further criticism from some social media users over civic responsibility. Dhabhar also tagged the BJP's Mumbai unit in his post.

The footage has caught the attention of Mumbai Traffic Police, which responded to Dhabhar's post and asked him to provide the vehicle's full address/location details.

The incident has also renewed scrutiny of Mumbai's rules against public spitting and littering. Under BMC bylaws, public spitting can attract a fine of Rs 250, while littering can invite a penalty of Rs 500.

However, the authenticity of the video and its exact location could not be independently verified.