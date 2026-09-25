Middle Corridor Becomes Important Route For Regular Int'l Transport - Chinese Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) has gradually become an important route for regular direct international transport, Trade Counsellor at the Embassy of China in Azerbaijan Yu Hongchi said during the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the southern route for China-Europe express rail services-which runs along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route-is developing dynamically, with daily train operations now established.

Hongchi noted that 436 trains were dispatched in 2021, a twentyfold increase compared to the previous year.

"As of June 15 of this year, over 740 trains had been dispatched-an increase of 78% compared to the same period last year. This averages out to more than two trains per day," the diplomat explained.

According to him, shipments across the Caspian Sea can currently be handled via the Kazakh ports of Aktau and Kuryk, as well as through the active use of Turkmenbashi port.

"At the same time, new transport arteries are being developed, including international road and multimodal transport links along the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan route," Hongchi said.

He pointed out that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has gradually evolved into a key corridor for regular, direct international freight services.

"This growth is the result of steadily expanding cooperation between China and the countries along this route," the counselor said.

According to him, China has already signed relevant agreements with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia-specifically regarding cooperation on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route within the framework of China–Europe express rail services.

"The parties are consistently strengthening collaboration in areas such as organizing rail transport, coordinating tariffs, integrating port infrastructure, and managing rolling stock," Hongchi added.