Uzbekistan, Istanbul Explore New Opportunities For Urban Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Tashkent and Istanbul discussed expanding cooperation in urban management, technology, tourism and international relations during a meeting in Tashkent between officials from the two cities, with both sides expressing readiness to develop practical projects and exchange experience.

This was reflected in the statement by the Press service of Tashkent City Municipality.

The meeting was held at Tashkent City Hall with representatives of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, according to the Tashkent city administration.

The sides reviewed prospects for further developing cooperation between the two major cities, with a focus on exchanging experience in municipal governance and introducing modern technologies into urban management.

“Strengthening direct cooperation between Tashkent and Istanbul will create additional opportunities to exchange practical experience, introduce modern approaches to city management and develop initiatives that can benefit residents of both cities,” the Tashkent city administration said.

Tourism was another area highlighted during the discussions. The sides considered opportunities to expand cooperation aimed at increasing tourist exchanges and promoting the two cities as attractive destinations for international visitors.

The officials also discussed expanding interaction in foreign economic and international relations, including the development of contacts between municipal institutions and support for initiatives involving businesses and other organizations.

The meeting reflects broader efforts by Tashkent to expand international cooperation with major cities and use international experience in areas related to urban development, public administration and technology.

The representatives of Tashkent and Istanbul expressed readiness to strengthen practical interaction, support mutually beneficial initiatives and continue dialogue on promising areas of cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to maintain contacts and exchange information and experience as they identify new opportunities for cooperation between the cities.