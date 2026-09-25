ICODA Marketing Agency Launches Creator Program For Crypto And Web3 Projects
|Step
|What happens
|1. Apply
|Submit channel details, audience data, and preferred content formats
|2. Get matched
|ICODA reviews the application against live campaign briefs
|3. Confirm terms
|Creator reviews deliverables, pay, and deadline before accepting
|4. Create
|Creator produces the content; ICODA handles brand approvals and revisions
|5. Get paid
|Payment follows content delivery and reporting
ICODA pays creators one of four ways:
- Flat fee: fixed payment for defined deliverables Hybrid: base pay plus performance bonuses Affiliate/performance: pay tied to metrics agreed before the campaign starts Long-term partnership: ongoing work with one brand across multiple campaigns
Before a creator accepts a brief, ICODA discloses rates, usage rights, and exclusivity terms, so there's no fine print added later.
Who Can Apply to the Creator Program
The program accepts creators and influencers covering crypto trading, DeFi, NFTs across five platforms. There's no published minimum follower count. ICODA screens each applicant against live briefs for audience fit, geography, platform, and content style, since those vary campaign to campaign.
Content niches:
- Crypto trading (technical analysis, market calls) DeFi (protocol reviews, yield discussions) NFTs (collection launches, community engagement)
Platforms: Twitter/X, YouTube, Telegram, Kick, Instagram
Creators keep their existing brand relationships and aren't required to go exclusive with ICODA. They can decline a brief with no penalty, and applying costs nothing.
How to Apply
Creators apply through a short form at icoda.io/services/creator-program; qualified applicants get personal outreach within 24 hours. A full walkthrough of the process, deal types, and FAQs is available in ICODA's Creator Program guide.
About ICODA
ICODA is a marketing agency for crypto, blockchain, and Web3 projects, operating since 2017. The agency has completed 650+ projects, holds a 94% client retention rate, and coordinates a network of 2,000+ vetted creators, influencers, and bloggers alongside 25+ specialists in PR, community management, paid media, and SEO. Clutch named ICODA its Top Crypto Marketing Agency for 2026.CONTACT: Media Contact ICODA PR Team ICODA Telegram: t.me/icoda Email:...
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