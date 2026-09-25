ICODA Marketing Agency Launches Creator Program For Crypto And Web3 Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICODA opened its Creator Program: vetted crypto and Web3 creators get matched to paid brand campaigns. Apply free, hear back within 24 hours.





WROCŁAW, Poland, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICODA, a marketing agency that has served crypto and Web3 projects since 2017, has opened its Creator Program to outside applicants. The program matches vetted creators and influencers (traders, DeFi reviewers, NFT commentators, blockchain educators) with paid brand campaigns, so creators stop chasing brand deals and start receiving them. Why ICODA Opened the Creator Program to New Applicants Crypto brands need creators whose audiences act, and most creators have no reliable way to reach those brands. ICODA has run the network internally, staffing influencer campaigns across 650+ projects. Opening the program to public applications extends that matching system to any qualifying creator, not just the agency's existing contacts. "Crypto audience don't trust banner ads; they trust the person who already covers the space," said Anastasia Shalepina, Head of Growth at ICODA. "Opening the program lets us match more of those voices to briefs that actually fit them, instead of brands guessing who to DM and creators guessing which pitch is real." How the ICODA Creator Program Works Creators apply once, then ICODA matches them to briefs, confirms terms, and pays after delivery. The process runs in five steps:

Step What happens 1. Apply Submit channel details, audience data, and preferred content formats 2. Get matched ICODA reviews the application against live campaign briefs 3. Confirm terms Creator reviews deliverables, pay, and deadline before accepting 4. Create Creator produces the content; ICODA handles brand approvals and revisions 5. Get paid Payment follows content delivery and reporting



ICODA pays creators one of four ways:



Flat fee: fixed payment for defined deliverables

Hybrid: base pay plus performance bonuses

Affiliate/performance: pay tied to metrics agreed before the campaign starts Long-term partnership: ongoing work with one brand across multiple campaigns

Before a creator accepts a brief, ICODA discloses rates, usage rights, and exclusivity terms, so there's no fine print added later.

Who Can Apply to the Creator Program

The program accepts creators and influencers covering crypto trading, DeFi, NFTs across five platforms. There's no published minimum follower count. ICODA screens each applicant against live briefs for audience fit, geography, platform, and content style, since those vary campaign to campaign.

Content niches:



Crypto trading (technical analysis, market calls)

DeFi (protocol reviews, yield discussions) NFTs (collection launches, community engagement)



Platforms: Twitter/X, YouTube, Telegram, Kick, Instagram

Creators keep their existing brand relationships and aren't required to go exclusive with ICODA. They can decline a brief with no penalty, and applying costs nothing.

How to Apply

Creators apply through a short form at icoda.io/services/creator-program; qualified applicants get personal outreach within 24 hours. A full walkthrough of the process, deal types, and FAQs is available in ICODA's Creator Program guide.

About ICODA

ICODA is a marketing agency for crypto, blockchain, and Web3 projects, operating since 2017. The agency has completed 650+ projects, holds a 94% client retention rate, and coordinates a network of 2,000+ vetted creators, influencers, and bloggers alongside 25+ specialists in PR, community management, paid media, and SEO. Clutch named ICODA its Top Crypto Marketing Agency for 2026.

CONTACT: Media Contact ICODA PR Team ICODA Telegram: t.me/icoda Email:...