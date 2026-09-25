Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Clive Whiley
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mothercare PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
| Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
| 0.25p per share
|15,000,000
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|n/a
|e)
|Date of transaction
|25 September 2026
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 50,000,000 shares to 65,000,000 shares.
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