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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-25 07:32:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 25 September 2026

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that Clive Whiley has transacted in the Company's shares.

On 25 September 2026, 15,000,000 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary.

Further details of the notification as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the“ Company ”)
Transaction notification

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a) Name Clive Whiley
2. Reason for notification
a) Position/Status Chairman
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mothercare PLC
b) LEI 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b) Nature of transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
0.25p per share
 15,000,000
d) Aggregated Information n/a
e) Date of transaction 25 September 2026
f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 50,000,000 shares to 65,000,000 shares.


MENAFN25092026004107003653ID1111715405



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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