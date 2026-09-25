Abaxx Exchange Gold Kilobar Futures Named Best Innovation By An Exchange Or Clearing House At 2026 FOW Asia Pacific Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“” or the“”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“” and“”), today announced that Abaxx Exchange's Gold Singapore (GKS) futures contract has been named Best Innovation by an Exchange or Clearing House at the 2026 FOW Asia Pacific Awards.

The FOW Asia Pacific Awards recognize outperformance and innovation by firms and individuals across the Asian derivatives industry. Award winners were chosen by an independent panel of experts from throughout the industry.

Comments from the judges included:“In yet another year of volatility for the commodity sector, this award was based on the strides Abaxx has made in launching products aimed at making a meaningful contribution to the market and indeed in creating more accurate regional benchmarks. The FOW team congratulates Abaxx on this well-deserved recognition.”

“It is an honor to receive this award from FOW,” said Russell Robertson, Chief Business Development Officer at Abaxx Exchange.“We launched Gold Singapore futures in June 2025 in anticipation of the bullion market's growing need for reliable regional price discovery for gold kilobars. As Hong Kong and Singapore grow as Asian bullion centers, GKS is well positioned to become the benchmark for the price of gold in Singapore and support arbitrage across Asia. We're grateful to our growing network of market participants for their confidence in Abaxx gold futures as we contribute to Singapore's emergence as a global precious metals hub.”

The award follows Abaxx Exchange's recognition as Newcomer of the Year at the 2026 Energy Risk Awards in May.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange, abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“plan”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“target”,“purpose”,“goal”,“objective”,“ongoing”,“potential”,“likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx's objectives, future plans, the adoption of GKS as a benchmark for the price of gold in Singapore and support arbitrage across Asia, the growth of Abaxx's network of market participants and Abaxx's contribution to Singapore as a global precious metals hub. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; the risk that trading volume, average daily volume, and open interest on Abaxx Exchange may not continue to grow, or may decline, if the liquidity-related credits provided under Abaxx's market maker and liquidity provider programs are reduced, discontinued, or otherwise changed, or if market participants who currently trade on Abaxx Exchange in connection with such programs do not continue to trade, or do not increase their trading activity, independently of such programs; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors and assumptions which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: Abaxx's assumption that trading volume and liquidity on Abaxx Exchange will continue to develop over time, independently of its market maker and liquidity provider programs; the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; assumptions related to the actions of political actors in foreign jurisdiction and related risks; the continued protection of Abaxx's intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.