Influential Women Showcases Heidi Hawk: Redefining Builder Finance Through Resilience, Reinvention, And Purpose

HOLLADAY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A National Real Estate Finance Executive Combines Deep Industry Expertise, Resilience, and a Commitment to Helping Builders Create Stronger CommunitiesHolladay, Utah – For Heidi Hawk, a career is not defined by a straight line. It is defined by the ability to adapt, recover, recognize new opportunities, and continue moving forward with purpose. With more than two decades of experience spanning real estate, construction, development, private lending, and investment-focused capital solutions, Heidi has built a career grounded in relationships, expertise, and a willingness to adjust when circumstances demand it.Today, Heidi serves as Regional Vice President of Builder Finance at Dunmor, where she works to align capital strategy with project execution. Her role encompasses acquisition and development financing, ground-up construction, bridge financing, and permanent debt solutions for builders and developers across the country. Rather than viewing financing as an isolated component of development, she approaches capital as part of the larger process of financial strategies required to execute projects successfully, allowing her to help her clients create viable projects and thriving housing communities.Her professional path, however, began far from builder finance. Heidi earned a B.S. and B.A. from Oregon State University in Exercise Physiology and Corporate Wellness Management, along with a second degree in Spanish. Her academic background reflected an early interest in health, performance, and working directly with people. After studying abroad in Mexico, she pursued a career in private training and eventually established a successful business in Seattle, serving athletes and high-end clientele.That chapter of her life changed following a severe car accident during college. Heidi had to relearn how to walk, and the experience profoundly influenced her understanding of resilience and perseverance. Years later, additional major surgeries would further alter her professional trajectory. After being advised to leave physical practice behind, Heidi began considering what could come next.She entered real estate and construction in the late 1990s and quickly established herself within the industry. Her experience expanded into acquisitions, sales operations, and leadership, eventually leading her to become a designated broker for Oregon, Washington, and Utah, operating her own real estate company. The transition allowed Heidi to apply many of the skills she had developed earlier in life-discipline, relationship-building, problem-solving, and an understanding of how people and organizations perform under pressure-to an entirely new field.The journey was not without setbacks. The 2008 market downturn forced Heidi to step away from the industry, resulting in another period of reinvention. Rather than allowing that experience to define her future, she used the time to reset her priorities and reconsider what she wanted her professional and personal life to look like. Yoga 200+ certification and a renewed focus on balance became part of that process.When Heidi returned to real estate in 2018, she moved into finance and opened the door to an area where she found a long-term professional calling: builder lending and capital markets. Her experience on the development and construction side gave her an understanding of the challenges builders face beyond the numbers on a financing request. She understood the importance of timing, execution, market conditions, construction realities, and strong communication between all parties involved.That combination of experience has become central to her work today.Her experience also includes several specialized credentials and professional designations. Heidi holds NMLS licenses in Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona, as well as certifications as a Land Development Specialist, Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) Designee, and Masters in Residential Marketing (MIRM). She remains actively engaged with the homebuilding community through organizations and industry groups, including the Parade of Homes Salt Lake, where she serves as Chair, as well as AAPL, NHBA, PC HBA, UVHBA, and PWB.Her involvement in the Parade of Homes reflects another important dimension of Heidi's work: her commitment to the broader homebuilding ecosystem. While her daily responsibilities center on capital solutions, she remains closely connected to builders, developers, communities, and the projects that ultimately become homes.Heidi attributes much of her success to mindset and resilience. Having experienced a life-changing accident, extensive physical recovery, the loss of everything during the market crash, and multiple career transitions, she has repeatedly faced moments that could have brought her professional journey to a halt. Instead, she has focused on growth rather than setbacks.She emphasizes the importance of surrounding herself with positive people, releasing negativity, and remaining open to learning and reinvention. Her family has also remained a central foundation throughout her life, influencing many of the decisions she has made and providing motivation during periods of uncertainty.That perspective informs the advice she shares with others entering the industry, particularly young women. Heidi acknowledges that real estate and construction remain historically male-dominated fields, but she also sees more women entering and succeeding within them. Her message is straightforward: understand the industry, understand the customer, understand the market, and master the craft.She encourages young professionals not to become discouraged by mistakes or by the feeling that they are not yet where they want to be. Expertise takes time, and difficult experiences can become valuable sources of knowledge. She also strongly advocates finding a mentor-someone who can provide guidance, offer perspective during challenging conversations, and help accelerate professional development.For Heidi, the current real estate finance environment presents both challenges and opportunities. Market volatility, shifting lending conditions, rising costs, regulatory changes, and the increasing complexity of construction financing have created a demanding environment for builders. At the same time, these conditions have increased the importance of experienced professionals who understand how to connect capital strategy with actual project execution.Heidi sees significant opportunity in working alongside builders who need thoughtful capital solutions to scale efficiently, improve affordability, and bring projects to market. Her background across real estate operations, development, construction, and finance gives her a broad perspective on those challenges.Ultimately, her focus remains larger than any single transaction. Heidi wants her work to contribute to stronger, more sustainable housing communities by helping builders access the capital and strategic support necessary to turn development plans into completed projects.That purpose extends into the way she has designed her own life. Today, Heidi works remotely across the Mountain States and the PNW while traveling full-time with her husband in a Sprinter van and travel trailer setup. The decision to leave behind their floating-home lifestyle and embrace life on the road was a major personal reinvention, one that has allowed Heidi to combine professional mobility with a deeper appreciation for freedom, simplicity, and intentional living.The unconventional lifestyle has not separated her from her work. Instead, technology and a relationship-driven approach allow her to remain directly connected with clients, job sites, builders, and industry partners. Her professional life continues wherever the work and relationships take her.For Heidi, this lifestyle represents more than travel. It reflects the same philosophy that has guided her career: remain open to change, make intentional choices, and refuse to allow circumstances to dictate the boundaries of what comes next.Family, integrity, kindness, resilience, positivity, and simplicity remain central to that philosophy. Heidi believes in living with intention and surrounding herself with people who contribute positively to both personal and professional growth. She strives to remain grateful while creating a life that gives her freedom without sacrificing meaningful work.Her journey from exercise physiology and private training to real estate brokerage, development, construction, and ultimately national builder finance demonstrates the value of adaptability. Every chapter has provided a different perspective, and each challenge has contributed to the expertise she brings to her current role.Today, Heidi Hawk continues to work at the intersection of capital and construction, helping builders and developers navigate financing while pursuing projects capable of supporting stronger communities. Her career reflects an enduring willingness to learn, evolve, and begin again when necessary.For Heidi, success is not simply about reaching a particular professional destination. It is about continuing to grow while remaining connected to the people and values that matter most. By combining decades of industry experience with resilience, curiosity, and an intentionally designed life, she continues to create a career that reflects both where she has been and where she wants to go next.Where do you want to go next? She might want to come along!Learn More about Heidi Hawk:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Showcases Heidi Hawk: Redefining Builder Finance Through Resilience, Reinvention, And Purpose News Provided By Influential Women September 25, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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