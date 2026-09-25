14 Projects Worth Rs 24.62 Crore Underway In Baramulla: J&K Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) The J&K government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that 14 developmental works involving a total project cost of Rs 24.62 crore are under execution in Baramulla town.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said several projects have been completed while others are progressing at different stages.

She was responding to a question raised by MLA Javid Hassan Baig. The Minister said that against the total project cost of Rs 2,462.67 lakh, Rs 445.24 lakh had been spent up to March 2026. During the current financial year, Rs 25 lakh has been utilised against the released amount of Rs 130.60 lakh. Of the 14 works, three are complete, while the remaining are at various stages of execution.

On the proposed multi-level car parking facility near the R&B Office, Baramulla, she said Administrative Approval was accorded on October 10, 2025. However, commencement was delayed because the land, owned by PWD (R&B), had not yet been transferred to the Municipal Council Baramulla. The site also contains poplar trees requiring valuation by the Forest Department, followed by auction/removal. In addition, an old building at the site requires assessment and disposal.

“These essential pre-construction and statutory formalities affected the commencement of the project. The requisite formalities are now in process, and the concerned agencies have been directed to complete them on priority so that work can commence at the earliest,” she said.

On the construction of three entry gates at Baramulla, she said Administrative Approval was accorded vide Order No. DULBK/Plg/746 of 2025 dated September 20, 2025. Objections from residents affected the execution of the entry gates at Janbazpora and Khowjabagh, necessitating site shifting. At Khowjabagh, work is presently in progress at the newly identified site. At Khanpora, BRO authorities raised objections, requiring modification of the approved drawing and a change of location.

BRO and R&B authorities conducted joint site visits on June 13 and June 21, 2026, after which they proposed revised locations. Work at the new Khanpora site had progressed up to the column level. Still, it was subsequently stopped after BRO authorities conveyed that the location was inadvertent and could not be permitted. Immediate steps have been initiated to identify alternative sites at Janbazpora and Khanpora to enable completion without further delay.

Regarding the double-storey office building of Municipal Council Baramulla, she said Administrative Approval was accorded vide No. MC/BLA/2021/215-18 dated December 22, 2021. The G+2 skeletal structure was completed in November 2024, but execution was interrupted due to High Court orders in connection with a land dispute and security-related restrictions.

“The work remained halted until March 2026. Subsequently, Municipal Council Baramulla submitted an affidavit undertaking compliance with security conditions prescribed by the Military Authority, following which execution resumed,” she said. Truss work has now been completed, and brickwork has reached approximately 80 per cent completion. The executing agency has been directed to maintain pace and complete the balance work at the earliest.

Replying to a supplementary question, she said the works referred to in the question have not been completed within the originally envisaged time frame. The delays were attributed to site-specific, statutory, court-related, security-related and inter-departmental issues, which were substantially beyond the immediate control of the executing agency.

She assured the House that concerned agencies are being directed to expedite pending formalities and maintain the pace of execution so that the developmental works are completed at the earliest for the benefit of the people of Baramulla town.