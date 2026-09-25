75 Pc Progress On Pahalgam Hospital Project: J&K Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) J&K Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakeena Itoo on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that around 75 per cent physical progress has been achieved on the construction of the 50-bedded hospital block at Pahalgam, with the remaining works being pursued on priority.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani, the Minister said the Health & Medical Education Department had accorded Administrative Approval under Government Order No. 244-JK(HME) of 2020 dated March 12, 2020, for construction of the hospital at a sanctioned cost of Rs 19.90 crore.

The project includes construction of the hospital building along with associated civil, electrical, mechanical and allied works. She said Rs 16.75 crore has been released against the project, while Rs 10.53 crore had been expended up to March 31, 2026. Expenditure of Rs 33.31 lakh has been incurred during the current financial year, as reflected in the departmental statement.

The Minister informed the House that the project is progressing satisfactorily and has achieved approximately 75 per cent physical progress. The DG Set has been successfully commissioned and handed over. At the same time, the Laundry System, Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) and Sterile Tunnel Project (STP) have been supplied/installed and are presently at the commissioning stage.

The hospital lift installation is also in progress, while the remaining mechanical and electrical components are being pursued for completion. Regarding the delay, she said that during execution, an additional basement became necessary due to site topography and level differences.

This increased the built-up area and consequently required additional structural, architectural, allied, mechanical, and electrical works, leading to a revision of the project cost. Post-COVID escalation in equipment and installation costs also contributed to the increase in the project cost, for which additional funding is being explored.

The Minister said she is personally monitoring the project's progress and that she has also held a review meeting with all stakeholders to address the issues affecting its completion.

She added that the process for revised Administrative Approval has already been initiated and the same will be accorded after receipt and scrutiny of the revised DPR from the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.

Responding to a supplementary question on upgrading PHCs at Pahalgam, Sallar and Aishmuqam to Sub-District Hospitals, the Minister clarified that no such proposal is under consideration, as the Department is currently focusing on consolidating and strengthening existing healthcare facilities.

She further explained the provisions of IPHS-2022 norms, stating that districts with less than five lakh population and having a functional District Hospital do not require a Sub-District Hospital. Districts with a population between five and ten lakh can have one SDH. At the same time, one additional SDH can be considered for every further ten lakh population to provide comprehensive secondary healthcare services.

Accordingly, a district having a population of up to 20 lakh can have one District Hospital and two SDHs, while Jammu and Kashmir already has more SDHs than the admissibility envisaged under IPHS-2022.

She also mentioned that 14 developmental projects worth Rs 24.62 crore are under execution across Baramulla Town.