Kerala HC Tightens Rules On Photography, Video Recording, And Live Streaming On Its Premises

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) The Kerala High Court has put in place comprehensive guidelines regulating photography, videography, and live streaming within its premises, restricting such activities without prior permission and prescribing action against advocates, court staff, media personnel, and visitors who violate the rules.

The General Guidelines for the Regulation of Photography, Videography and Live Streaming in the High Court Premises seek to ensure security, privacy, decorum, and the smooth functioning of the court.

Under the guidelines, photography, videography, and live streaming are prohibited within the High Court premises unless specifically permitted under separate provisions governing the use of designated facilities such as the auditorium and banquet hall for special events.

The Registrar General, or an officer authorised by the Chief Justice, can grant permission in appropriate cases.

The guidelines also prohibit the uploading, publishing, circulation, or dissemination through social media or other electronic platforms of photographs, videos or live streams recorded within the High Court premises without prior permission.

A complete ban has been imposed on photography, videography, and live streaming inside court halls, judges' chambers, Registry offices and sections, record rooms, security control rooms, server rooms, and other restricted or secured areas.

An exception can be made for officially authorised purposes.

Photography, videography and live streaming undertaken for official purposes can only be carried out by personnel or agencies authorised by the Registry.

Such material is to be used only for official purposes and cannot be disseminated without approval.

The guidelines also specifically regulate media coverage of official functions and other events.

Print, electronic, and digital media organisations will have to obtain permission from the Registrar General or an officer authorised by the Chief Justice.

Media personnel permitted to cover an event will have to confine their activities to the approved venue, date, and time and comply with directions issued by the Registry and Security Wing.

The guidelines prescribe different courses of action depending on who commits the violation.

In the case of an advocate, law intern, or law clerk, the matter can be referred to the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association, Bar Council of Kerala or another competent authority.

If the violation involves a Registry officer or employee of another office functioning within the High Court premises, the matter can be referred to the controlling officer or competent authority.

For media personnel and other visitors, permission for future entry or coverage can be withdrawn or restricted, apart from any other action that may be taken.

The move comes against the backdrop of courts across the country increasingly framing separate rules governing recording and live streaming.

The Delhi High Court, for instance, has separate Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings Rules and expressly prohibits cameras and video recorders inside its court building without permission.