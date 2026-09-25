Couple Thanks Jagan Reddy For Daughter's Treatment Under YSR Aarogyasri

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Sep 25 (IANS) A couple met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Gannavaram Airport and thanked him for their daughter's treatment under YSR Aarogyasri scheme when the YSRCP was in power.

Mahesh and Vineela from Korlagunta in the Nuzvid constituency met Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the airport.

They came with their daughter, Dhansika, to thank him for the medical care she received under YSR Aarogyasri.

The parents said Dhansika became seriously ill in 2019, when she was just two months old. Soon after Y.S. Jagan took office as Chief Minister, she underwent a critical brain neurosurgery free of cost under the YSR Aarogyasri at Ashram Hospital in Eluru.

She recovered after the treatment and has been growing up healthy, they said. Mahesh and Vineela told YS Jagan that they would never forget the help their family received. They had come to the airport specifically to express their gratitude.

Y.S. Jagan warmly greeted Dhansika and asked her parents about her health. He encouraged her to study well and gave her his blessings. At the family's request, he also took a selfie with them. The family said they would always remember the medical support that helped their daughter recover.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson and former MP, Gorantla Madhav, accused the TDP-led coalition government of betraying the unemployed.

He criticised the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu government for issuing a notification for only 1,600 Police Constable posts. Speaking at the party's central office at Tadepalli, he said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha had earlier told the Assembly that 20,000 Constable posts were vacant as of December 2023. The government must explain the gap, he said.

Madhav said the previous government headed by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government began recruitment for 6,511 police posts, including 6,100 Constables and 411 Sub-Inspectors. It issued the notification and conducted preliminary examinations. Those recruits are now undergoing training, he said, accusing the coalition government of claiming credit through passing-out parades. He also questioned what had happened to its election promise of 20 lakh jobs.

Madhav recalled that Nara Lokesh had demanded a five-year age relaxation for police applicants while in Opposition. He asked why the government had not granted it now, when the latest Constable notification sets the general age limit at 18 to 23 years. He noted that the YSRCP government had granted a two-year relaxation.

He condemned cases against unemployed youth and YSRCP leaders who protested over recruitment. "The government must protect peaceful protest, fill police vacancies, keep the police free from political pressure and create opportunities for young people in Andhra Pradesh," he said.