Gujarat CM Pays Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya On His Birth Anniversary In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at Anupam Bridge in Ahmedabad's Kankaria area on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Patel offered flowers at the statue of Upadhyaya, with Energy and District In-charge Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, also present at the ceremony.

Other officials paid their respects to the former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader.

The programme was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, former Minister Brijesh Merja, MP Dinesh Makwana, BJP city President Prerak Shah, MLAs Amul Bhatt, Amit Shah and Amit Thaker, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah and Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, along with local Corporators, municipal office-bearers and officials, were also present.

Upadhyaya, born on September 25, 1916, was a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a proponent of the philosophy of integral humanism.

His political thought also emphasised Antyodaya, or the upliftment of the person at the lowest rung of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Upadhyaya on Friday, recalling his emphasis on the upliftment of those at the bottom of society and describing Antyodaya as an inspiration for public welfare and national progress.

The birth anniversary of Upadhyaya is observed annually on September 25. He served as President of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1967 until his death in 1968.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister took part in the 12th phase of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's 'Seva Setu' programme across South, East, Central and North zones, with citizens receiving government scheme benefits, certificates and assistance at the event.

The programme was organised as part of the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' marking 25 years of PM Modi's public service. It focused on facilitating access to government schemes and resolving applications on the spot.

Chief Minister Patel visited the 'Seva Setu' venue, inspected stalls set up by various departments and civic authorities, and interacted with beneficiaries.

He distributed certificates and assistance cheques to beneficiaries of different government schemes and sought feedback from citizens about the benefits they had received.