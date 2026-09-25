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VAST Data Introduces Dataenclave To Bring Leading AI Models And Enterprise Data Together On Trusted Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New Confidential AI runtime within the VAST AI Operating System allows leading models from Cohere, CrowdStrike, Deepgram, Factory, Fundamental, NVIDIA, TwelveLabs and others to securely run against sensitive enterprise data while protecting customer and model IP Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE., – September, 2026 – VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, today announced VAST DataEnclave, the confidential AI capability of the VAST DataEngine, built on NVIDIA Confidential Computing, with the support of ecosystem partners including top AI model builders, AI clouds, AI security and leading AI hardware providers. By enabling deployment inside customer data centers or trusted cloud hardware, including environments where leading AI models could not previously operate, VAST Data, in collaboration with NVIDIA and partners, is bringing proprietary and open AI models across a range of modalities to the world's most sensitive data – while giving customers control over cost, performance, model selection and data privacy, and giving model builders reach into environments they could never serve before. Across financial services, healthcare, government and other highly regulated industries, some of the world's most valuable data remains inside tightly controlled environments where moving it to an external AI service is impractical or prohibited. That creates a fundamental challenge for AI: sensitive data often cannot move to where leading models run, while model builders cannot distribute proprietary models into infrastructure they do not trust. VAST DataEnclave extends the VAST AI Operating System to resolve this impasse with a hardware-isolated secure runtime and cryptographic attestation that verifies the environment and its enforced policy before sensitive assets, such as proprietary models and sensitive data, are decrypted and loaded into the secure enclave container for analysis, where they remain protected in CPU and GPU memory during processing. Customer data keys remain under customer control, model keys and weights remain within the model builder's trust domain, and infrastructure operators and administrators cannot access either while they are being processed. Looking ahead, today's announcement expands the range of advanced models organizations can deploy within their own environments, while advancing VAST's broader AI Operating System vision, in which models are managed as a logical resource alongside data rather than as applications that simply sit on top of the infrastructure. As organizations adopt ecosystems of specialized models, each fit for a different purpose, priced differently and subject to different levels of trust, the AI OS will increasingly need to pair the right model with the right task and govern those models across environments: determining where they run, what data they can access, who or what can use them and the policies under which they operate. As organizations increasingly fine-tune their own models and agents generate specialized intelligence from their interactions, model weights become a new class of enterprise intellectual property, making secure management at scale an increasingly important function of the operating system. “Models are becoming a resource the operating system has to manage, the same way it manages data,” said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data.“That means knowing which model fits which task, what it can see, who can use it and under what rules, and doing all of that inside the same security and operational boundaries an enterprise applies to everything else. Bringing leading AI models securely to the world's most sensitive data is where this starts. Where it leads is a world where every organization is managing an ecosystem of fine-tuned models that represent its true intellectual property. The VAST AI Operating System is what keeps them secure, governed and useful.” Bringing AI to Sensitive Data: Conventional encryption protects model weights while they are stored and while they move across the network. Confidential computing extends encryption and protects data during execution. NVIDIA Confidential Computing, now in its third generation on Hopper, Blackwell, and Rubin platforms, ensures that sensitive data and models are only released during execution after the workload is verified and a secure enclave has been established. VAST DataEnclave uses NVIDIA Confidential Computing to create a secure container runtime and attestation service directly within the VAST DataEngine. Proprietary models execute inside secure enclaves established through CPU and GPU trusted execution environments. Key capabilities include:
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Hardware-Isolated Execution: Protects workloads inside confidential virtual machines and containers, using NVIDIA Confidential Computing to encrypt guest memory, GPU memory and NVLink traffic while isolating active data and models from infrastructure operators, administrators and other tenants sharing the same hardware.
Verify-Before-Decrypt Attestation: Cryptographically verifies the trusted execution environment – including NVIDIA GPU attestation – before releasing decryption keys, ensuring sensitive assets are accessible only to approved workloads running in a trusted environment.
Independent Key Control: Enables enterprises and model builders to maintain their respective keys within their own trust domains through Bring Your Own Key Management System (KMS) integrations so each party controls and enforces policy on its own assets. This protects an enterprise's own fine-tuned weights, which are fast becoming critical IP, as much as a model builder's base weights.
Connected or Air-Gapped Deployment: Supports connected or fully air-gapped environments with DataEnclave deployments using attestation services built on the open CNCF Trustee stack, or in partnership with Fortanix via its Confidential AI infrastructure for fully sovereign AI.
Governed and Auditable by Design: Records attestation events, key releases and enclave lifecycle actions in a tamper-proof, queryable audit trail in the VAST DataBase, providing visibility into what ran, where and under what verified policy without exposing protected data or weights.
Secure Agent Sandboxes: The same DataEngine secure runtime provides isolated execution environments for AI agents through VAST AgentEngine, enforcing policy over the data, systems and tools agents can access and the actions they can take. Unlike people, agents are not accountable for their actions, so they need identity, a contained runtime and observability into when, how and why they each took action, plus auditability if something went wrong.
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Un[bounded]: Confidential AI
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AI Operating System: VAST DataEnclave
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BLOG: Introducing VAST DataEnclave: Confidential AI for Sensitive Data and Proprietary Models
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WHITEPAPER: VAST DataEnclave Architecture and Trust Model
FAQ: VAST DataEnclave FAQ
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