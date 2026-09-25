Based on a short-term evaluation conducted over a period of ten days, renowned professor and academic Dr. Xin Gao has released his assessment of the health-management features of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro. He observed that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro can help users recognise changes in their daily patterns by bringing sleep, heart-rate variability (HRV), activity and recovery information together through its Physical Readiness feature. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dr. Xin Gao is a Professor of Computer Science at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia and Co-Chair of its Center of Excellence for Smart Health. His research spans artificial intelligence, computational biology and health. Following ten days of rigorous usage and testing, Dr. Xin Gao identifies Physical Readiness as the most compelling wellness feature on the WATCH GT 7 Pro.

What does Physical Readiness tell you?

The Physical Readiness Score brings together information related to sleep, recovery and activity. The feature assesses the user's physical condition based on 14 different indicators, including sleep quality, HRV, emotional state and calories burned. A higher score indicates sufficient recovery, while a lower score may suggest potential overexertion or insufficient rest.

“The score is most helpful when it makes a change visible without pretending to explain the cause,” Gao writes. He illustrates this with a lower reading after short sleep or heavy training:“It may reinforce what a wearer already suspects. A persistent change without an obvious explanation may warrant closer attention.” His positive assessment concerns the usefulness of the daily summary, rather than serving as proof of clinical accuracy.

Its practical value lies in helping users recognise changes against their own usual patterns, rather than interpreting each measurement separately. By making recovery more visible and easier to understand, the feature can help users gradually build healthier habits.

Diabetes and coronary-risk studies: Screening, not diagnosis:

So far, the WATCH GT 7 Pro is the only watch to offer the Coronary Heart Disease Risk Study feature. This feature uses three to four days of day-and-night wear to provide a personalised cardiovascular risk assessment and recommendations. If the results indicate an elevated risk, users are advised to consult a healthcare professional, undergo further medical evaluation and take proactive steps to help mitigate potential complications.

The watch also features the Diabetes Risk Study, providing a comprehensive evaluation of the user's risk of hyperglycemia. After continuous monitoring of vital signs for three to fourteen days, the watch can recommend lifestyle adjustments or encourage users to seek medical evaluation if their assessed risk increases.

Gao emphasises that these features should not be used to rule disease in or out.“The diabetes study does not measure glucose non-invasively, and its output cannot replace fasting plasma glucose, HbA1c or an oral glucose-tolerance test. The coronary study is a risk assessment, not coronary imaging, an exercise stress test or a diagnosis,” says Gao.

Battery life is a health feature in its own right:

The WATCH GT 7 Pro offers up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge under light-use conditions. Multi-day battery life makes overnight monitoring easier to maintain than it is on a watch that requires daily charging.

Gao states,“Adherence is a basic requirement for longitudinal health data. A sophisticated algorithm cannot recover information from nights when the watch is on a charger. Battery endurance therefore matters more to the health experience than another isolated metric would.”

Within its limited scope, Dr. Gao's assessment suggests that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro can help users notice changes in their own patterns and pay more informed attention to everyday recovery.“The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro is most convincing as a durable wellness and training companion with unusually broad heart-health tools,” he concludes.

The review supports the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro as a companion for everyday wellness awareness and training. Physical Readiness was the standout feature for Gao because it brings related health and activity signals together into a single view.