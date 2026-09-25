Gardening Tips: Tulsi To Snake Plant, 5 Baby Friendly Plants To Grow At Home

Do you have a baby or a toddler at home and are wondering what plants to keep at home? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!

If you are a plant mommy or daddy and have now actually welcomed a baby at home, then you must know what plants to have at home to make the space feel safe and sound for your little one, and even for toddlers.

Holy Basil, or Tulsi - this plant means much to India. It carries medicinal and spiritual weight. Toxicity guides don't explicitly call it 'baby-friendly.' But most people find eating a few fresh leaves daily safe and healthy. Pregnant women, however, should check with a doctor first. Tulsi cleans the air, releasing oxygen and absorbing toxins. It offers medicinal benefits, supports respiratory health, boosts immunity, and even repels insects. Give Tulsi at least six hours of direct sun daily. Keep its soil moist and well-drained. Below 10°C, bring it inside.

What about the Snake Plant? Also known as Mother-in-Law's Tongue, it offers conflicting information on child toxicity. Some reputable sources say it's non-toxic for children; ingesting it won't cause harm. Other experts, however, classify it as mildly toxic. It contains saponins. These can lead to stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea if consumed. Given these differing views, keep snake plants out of reach of small children and pets. Still, people value Snake Plants for low maintenance. They thrive on neglect. They purify air effectively, releasing oxygen at night. They adapt to various light conditions. Water them every two to three weeks, once the top few inches of soil dry. This makes them ideal for busy households.

Want lush greenery that's clearly safe? Boston Ferns fit the bill. People celebrate them for their vibrant look and safety for both kids and pets. They improve indoor air quality. They also boost humidity, making your home more comfortable. Boston Ferns prefer cool spots and consistently moist soil - never waterlogged. High humidity (50-80%) helps them thrive. Give them indirect light. You can even grow them outdoors in warmer climates during summer.

Experts confirm the Areca Palm is another great choice - safe for kids and pets. This plant effectively purifies air by absorbing harmful substances. It adds beauty and function to any home. Areca Palms love bright, indirect light. They grow best in warm temperatures - 18°C to 24°C - with moderate to high humidity. Water it thoroughly. Let the top inch of soil dry between sessions.

Most consider it non-poisonous for kids and pets. Some sources warn against ingestion. Still, most regard the plant safe for family homes. It adds a distinct tropical aesthetic. Banana plants need ample light. They tolerate up to six hours of direct sun or thrive in bright, indirect conditions. Keep their soil moist and well-drained. Regular fertilisation helps them. They prefer warm temperatures. Protect them from cold drafts.