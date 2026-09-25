West African Ministers Reaffirm Commitment To Integrated Water Resources Management And Adopt Strategic Resolutions To Advance Regional Water Governance Ahead Of The First-Ever West Africa Regional Water Forum



West African Ministers responsible for water resources have reaffirmed their collective commitment to Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and adopted a set of strategic resolutions aimed at consolidating regional water governance, strengthening transboundary cooperation and accelerating the transition towards a more resilient, water-secure and climate-adaptive West Africa. The decisions adopted in Abidjan reflect a renewed regional determination to position water not merely as a natural resource, but as a strategic asset for regional integration, economic transformation, human security and sustainable development.

West African Ministers responsible for water resources have reaffirmed their collective commitment to Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and adopted a set of strategic resolutions aimed at consolidating regional water governance, strengthening transboundary cooperation and accelerating the transition towards a more resilient, water-secure and climate-adaptive West Africa. The decisions adopted in Abidjan reflect a renewed regional determination to position water not merely as a natural resource, but as a strategic asset for regional integration, economic transformation, human security and sustainable development.

Convened under the auspices of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), the 6th Ordinary Session of the Ministerial Monitoring Committee on IWRM provided a high-level platform for assessing progress in the implementation of regional commitments, reviewing emerging challenges affecting shared water resources and defining strategic priorities for the next phase of regional cooperation in the water sector.

In his opening remarks, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Hon. Amin Amidu Sulemani, underscored the centrality of water to regional stability, food security, energy production and socio-economic transformation. He stressed that the increasing frequency of climate-related shocks, coupled with environmental degradation, demographic pressures and competing demands on water resources, requires a strengthened framework for collective action and deeper regional solidarity in the management of shared water systems.

Chairing the session, H.E. Dr. Cheikh Tidiane Dièye, Minister of Water and Sanitation of the Republic of Senegal and President of the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW), emphasised that water governance has become a strategic imperative for resilience, sovereignty and regional integration. He called for a renewed commitment to implementation, accountability and results, while urging Member States to articulate a common regional voice in advancing the African Water Vision 2063 and preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

The Committee also benefited from the contributions of regional institutions, technical and financial partners and stakeholder representatives. On behalf of the WAEMU Commission, participants reiterated the importance of aligning regional water governance with broader development and integration objectives. Speaking on behalf of technical and financial partners, H.E. Jacques Somda of IUCN highlighted the urgent need to scale up investments, strengthen innovative financing mechanisms and promote nature-based solutions capable of enhancing resilience while protecting ecosystems and livelihoods. For her part, Dr. Boluwaji Onobolu, Chairperson of the Sub-Regional Consultative Council on Water Resources, advocated stronger stakeholder engagement and called for enhanced participation of women, youth and civil society actors in shaping the future of water governance across the region.

Building on recommendations submitted by the 13th Ordinary Session of the Technical Experts Committee, Ministers endorsed a comprehensive set of strategic actions covering the revision of the West African Water Resources Policy, the operationalisation of the African Water Vision 2063 at regional level, the strengthening of water information and knowledge systems, the promotion of sustainable financing mechanisms, the institutionalisation of the West Africa Regional Water Forum (FREAO) and the reinforcement of regional cooperation to address transboundary water pollution and other emerging environmental challenges affecting shared river basins.

The meeting further reaffirmed the importance of evidence-based decision-making, stronger accountability mechanisms and enhanced coordination among Member States, river basin organisations, regional institutions and development partners in order to ensure that regional commitments translate into tangible and measurable outcomes for communities across West Africa.

The ministerial deliberations followed the 13th Ordinary Session of the Technical Experts Committee held from 21 to 22 September 2026, during which experts, national focal points, basin organisations and development partners reviewed progress in the implementation of the regional IWRM agenda and formulated recommendations for ministerial consideration. The outcomes of both meetings will directly inform deliberations at the First West Africa Regional Water Forum (FREAO), scheduled for 24–25 September 2026 in Abidjan under the theme“Valuing Water to Transform West Africa.”

As the region prepares for this landmark gathering, the resolutions adopted by Ministers send a clear message that West Africa is advancing towards a more coordinated, inclusive and forward-looking framework for water governance, one that recognises water as a catalyst for regional integration, climate resilience, shared prosperity and the achievement of the aspirations embodied in ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).