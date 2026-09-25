403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SKF India (Industrial) Launches 'Gram Unnati' In Partnership With Ambuja Foundation To Pioneer India's Next Model Of Integrated Village Development Program In Bavla, Gujarat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 25 September 2026: SKF India (Industrial) Limited (NSE: SKFINDUS | BSE: 544572), leading technology and solutions provider of bearings, condition monitoring, and services, today announced the launch of Gram Unnati, its flagship Integrated Village Development Programme (IVDP) in Bavla, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, developed in partnership with implementation organization, Ambuja Foundation.
The three-year initiative will work across five villages - Baldana, Dahengamda, Kochariya, Bhayla and Zekda- with the goal of driving sustainable, measurable community development initiatives.
Designed as a comprehensive rural development programme, Gram Unnati aims to harvest more than 500,000 CuM of water, generate 1 MW+ renewable energy capacity, plant 10,000 indigenous trees, and enhance livelihood opportunities for over 1,000 households across the five villages over the next three years.
The launch was attended by Mr. R.R. Solanki, Mamlatdar & SDM, Bavla Block, Ahmedabad, Mr. Mahavir Singh Chavda, Taluka Development Officer, Bavla Block, Mr. Sujeeth Pai, Managing Director - SKF India (Industrial) Limited, Mr. Tarun Patel, Factory Manager - SKF Ahmedabad, Ms. Shashi Shetty, Head - Sustainability & CSR, SKF India (Industrial) Limited, Ms. Anagha Mahajani, Chief Impact Officer, Ambuja Foundation and Mr. Dalsukh Waghasiya, General Manager, Ambuja Foundation.
The initiative complements the Gujarat government's expanding Van Kavach model under the Hariyali Lok Sabha initiative, which aims to cover 82 sites spanning 600 hectares across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar this year.
Commenting on the launch, Sujeeth Pai, Managing Director, SKF India (Industrial), said: "At SKF, sustainability goes beyond our operations and extends to the communities around us. Gram Unnati reflects our belief that long-term progress is created when environmental stewardship, economic opportunity and community development advance together. Through this initiative, we aim to improve water security, strengthen education and livelihood opportunities, generate clean energy, and deliver income uplift for participating households, while building a scalable model for inclusive and sustainable rural development. By strengthening the grassroots, Gram Unnati supports India's broader vision of Viksit Bharat through more self-reliant and future-ready communities."
Speaking on the partnership, Chandrakant Kumbhani, CEO, Ambuja Foundation said: "The launch of Gram Unnati marks an important milestone in our partnership with SKF and reflects our shared commitment to creating sustainable, measurable and community-led rural transformation. Over the next three years, the initiative will work across five villages of Bavla Block of Ahmedabad district, taking an integrated approach to their overall development. SKF's commitment enables us to combine Ambuja Foundation's grassroots experience with ambitious, tangible outcomes in water harvesting, renewal energy, infrastructure, education, afforestation, and enhancing livelihood opportunities etc. Through Gram Unnati, our aim is not only to achieve these measurable results, but also to strengthen community institutions and local ownership, building villages that are more resilient, prosperous and self-reliant for the long term."
Based on a needs assessment covering over 1,200 households, the programme addresses key challenges including water scarcity, limited livelihood opportunities, inadequate infrastructure, and dependence on conventional energy sources. To address these challenges, Gram Unnati will implement watershed development projects, clean drinking water solutions, afforestation initiatives, solar and biogas energy systems, women-led entrepreneurship programmes, vocational skilling, farmer collectivisation, and education enhancement initiatives.
Over the next three years, the initiative will focus on strengthening water availability, expanding clean energy access, improving education outcomes, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, and restoring local ecosystems through community-led stewardship models.
About SKF
Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271.
® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.
About Ambuja Foundation
Ambuja Foundation is an independent, pan-India development organization, committed to generating prosperous rural communities. We believe in the vast, untapped potential of rural communities and the unstoppable power of the people that live there. With investments in water, agriculture, skills, women, health and education, we enable 'livelihoods' as a pathway to unleashing that potential. Partnering with like-minded corporates, Governments and others, we work collaboratively with communities to solve pressing community problems – empowering local people to be the catalysts and drivers of change. And over almost 3 decades of work, we have seen a complete transformation in the remote geographies in which we work. We are committed to expanding our footprint and impact of our work even further, through partnerships – building many more sustainable, prosperous rural communities, and revitalizing rural India as the backbone of this country.
The three-year initiative will work across five villages - Baldana, Dahengamda, Kochariya, Bhayla and Zekda- with the goal of driving sustainable, measurable community development initiatives.
Designed as a comprehensive rural development programme, Gram Unnati aims to harvest more than 500,000 CuM of water, generate 1 MW+ renewable energy capacity, plant 10,000 indigenous trees, and enhance livelihood opportunities for over 1,000 households across the five villages over the next three years.
The launch was attended by Mr. R.R. Solanki, Mamlatdar & SDM, Bavla Block, Ahmedabad, Mr. Mahavir Singh Chavda, Taluka Development Officer, Bavla Block, Mr. Sujeeth Pai, Managing Director - SKF India (Industrial) Limited, Mr. Tarun Patel, Factory Manager - SKF Ahmedabad, Ms. Shashi Shetty, Head - Sustainability & CSR, SKF India (Industrial) Limited, Ms. Anagha Mahajani, Chief Impact Officer, Ambuja Foundation and Mr. Dalsukh Waghasiya, General Manager, Ambuja Foundation.
The initiative complements the Gujarat government's expanding Van Kavach model under the Hariyali Lok Sabha initiative, which aims to cover 82 sites spanning 600 hectares across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar this year.
Commenting on the launch, Sujeeth Pai, Managing Director, SKF India (Industrial), said: "At SKF, sustainability goes beyond our operations and extends to the communities around us. Gram Unnati reflects our belief that long-term progress is created when environmental stewardship, economic opportunity and community development advance together. Through this initiative, we aim to improve water security, strengthen education and livelihood opportunities, generate clean energy, and deliver income uplift for participating households, while building a scalable model for inclusive and sustainable rural development. By strengthening the grassroots, Gram Unnati supports India's broader vision of Viksit Bharat through more self-reliant and future-ready communities."
Speaking on the partnership, Chandrakant Kumbhani, CEO, Ambuja Foundation said: "The launch of Gram Unnati marks an important milestone in our partnership with SKF and reflects our shared commitment to creating sustainable, measurable and community-led rural transformation. Over the next three years, the initiative will work across five villages of Bavla Block of Ahmedabad district, taking an integrated approach to their overall development. SKF's commitment enables us to combine Ambuja Foundation's grassroots experience with ambitious, tangible outcomes in water harvesting, renewal energy, infrastructure, education, afforestation, and enhancing livelihood opportunities etc. Through Gram Unnati, our aim is not only to achieve these measurable results, but also to strengthen community institutions and local ownership, building villages that are more resilient, prosperous and self-reliant for the long term."
Based on a needs assessment covering over 1,200 households, the programme addresses key challenges including water scarcity, limited livelihood opportunities, inadequate infrastructure, and dependence on conventional energy sources. To address these challenges, Gram Unnati will implement watershed development projects, clean drinking water solutions, afforestation initiatives, solar and biogas energy systems, women-led entrepreneurship programmes, vocational skilling, farmer collectivisation, and education enhancement initiatives.
Over the next three years, the initiative will focus on strengthening water availability, expanding clean energy access, improving education outcomes, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, and restoring local ecosystems through community-led stewardship models.
About SKF
Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271.
® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.
About Ambuja Foundation
Ambuja Foundation is an independent, pan-India development organization, committed to generating prosperous rural communities. We believe in the vast, untapped potential of rural communities and the unstoppable power of the people that live there. With investments in water, agriculture, skills, women, health and education, we enable 'livelihoods' as a pathway to unleashing that potential. Partnering with like-minded corporates, Governments and others, we work collaboratively with communities to solve pressing community problems – empowering local people to be the catalysts and drivers of change. And over almost 3 decades of work, we have seen a complete transformation in the remote geographies in which we work. We are committed to expanding our footprint and impact of our work even further, through partnerships – building many more sustainable, prosperous rural communities, and revitalizing rural India as the backbone of this country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment