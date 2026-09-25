Backlink Exchange Helps Businesses Earn Real Links On Autopilot Sorank

MENAFN - GetNews)"Screenshot of Sorank's backlink exchange dashboard, showing a site's credit balance and the network of member sites available for topic-matched link placements."Backlinks remain one of the strongest ranking signals for both search engines and AI platforms, but most small businesses have no practical way to earn them beyond buying links of uneven quality. Sorank launches a backlink exchange where members earn credits by hosting links and spend them to receive real links from a network of 5,000+ sites, matched by topic and run on autopilot.

Budapest, Hungary - September 25, 2026 - Two facts about how businesses get found today rarely get connected: Google has used backlinks, links from other websites, as one of its main trust signals for over two decades, and the AI platforms now answering a growing share of search queries draw heavily on the same well-linked, well-indexed sites Google already trusts. A business invisible to one is increasingly invisible to both.

Why Backlinks Still Decide Who Google, and Now AI, Trusts

When a website links to another, it is effectively vouching for it. Search engines read that as a signal of credibility, and the more relevant, high-authority sites link to a business, the more that business's own pages tend to rank. AI platforms lean on the same logic: when ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google AI Overviews assemble an answer, they favor sources with an established, well-linked presence on the web.

Why Earning Real Backlinks Is So Hard

Reaching out to relevant websites individually and asking for a link is slow and has a low success rate. Buying links from marketplaces built purely to sell placements is faster, but it puts a business at risk of a search engine penalty, and rarely produces links an AI platform would treat as credible.

How Sorank's Backlink Exchange Works

Sorank has built a backlink exchange

Built to Run Without Manual Work

The exchange runs on autopilot. Sorank already has a member's sitemap on file, so there is no page to prepare or slot to manage manually: matching, placement, and tracking happen automatically once a business opts in.

Getting Started

Every website added to Sorank starts with 100 free credits to begin exchanging links. Businesses that want a higher volume of links can add the Backlink Booster, an optional upgrade that provides additional credits on a recurring basis. The exchange draws on a network of more than 5,000 registered sites across a range of industries.

"Buying backlinks is a shortcut that often backfires, and manual outreach takes time most business owners don't have," said Thibault Besson-Magdelain, founder and CEO of Sorank. "We built an exchange where sites earn real links from each other automatically, based on relevance, not on payment."

Pricing and Availability

The backlink exchange is included in every Sorank subscription, which starts at $99 a month per website. Additional link volume is available through the Backlink Booster add-on.

About Sorank

Sorank is a Hungary-based software platform combining traditional search engine optimization with visibility tools for AI-driven search. The company was founded to help businesses adapt their digital presence as search behavior shifts from traditional search engines toward conversational AI tools. Sorank serves businesses across a wide range of industries in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit