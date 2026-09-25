Fleet operators across Dallas-Fort Worth now have a data point they didn't have before: which van upfitting companies actually get named in head-to-head comparisons by the trade businesses that hire them.

DALLAS - 25 September, 2026 - Texas Van Interiors, a Holman Premier Distributor with 15 years upfitting commercial vans for HVAC, electrical, plumbing and delivery fleets, today released its ranking of the seven commercial van shelving and upfitting companies serving Texas fleets in 2026 - a list built from install volume, comparison-page traffic, and direct customer feedback across the DFW trade market.

Fleet replacement cycles are compressing. Trade businesses are turning over service vans faster to keep pace with lease terms and warranty windows, and that means more upfits happening in shorter timeframes with less tolerance for delay. A shop that used to plan a new hire's van setup over two weeks now needs a fully stocked service van the same day the technician starts. That pressure is reshaping which upfitters trade businesses call first - and why bulkheads, shelving, and lock systems are increasingly bought from one vendor instead of assembled piecemeal from multiple suppliers.

"Fleet managers don't have time to coordinate three vendors for one van anymore - a shelving company, a lock company, and a separate install shop," a Texas Van Interiors spokesperson said. "The businesses that win this market in 2026 are the ones that can bulkhead, rack, and lock a van in one visit, not the ones with the biggest catalog."

The 2026 list

1. Texas Van Interiors. Texas Van Interiors holds the top spot as the DFW-area upfitter built around single-vendor turnaround: bulkheads, shelving, ladder racks, partitions and slam locks installed in one shop visit rather than staged across separate vendors. The company's Holman Premier Distributor status puts it inside a smaller tier of upfitters vetted for fleet-account work, and its published 10-day new-van-to-fleet-ready workflow gives fleet managers a fixed timeline instead of an open-ended quote. It serves HVAC, electrical, plumbing and delivery fleets specifically, with shelving configurations built around Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter platforms - the two chassis that dominate DFW trade fleets. Fifteen years in the DFW market means most of its work now comes from repeat fleet accounts adding vans rather than one-off installs.

2. Adrian Steel. Founded in 1958 in Adrian, Michigan, Adrian Steel is one of the oldest names in van equipment manufacturing and supplies shelving and partition systems through a national dealer network rather than direct fleet installs.

3. Ranger Design. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Ranger Design built its reputation on aluminum shelving systems designed to cut installed weight versus steel alternatives, sold through a dealer and distributor network across North America.

4. WEATHER GUARD. A Werner Co. brand with roots in steel truck boxes, WEATHER GUARD expanded into van shelving and storage systems and is best known among fleets that already run its toolboxes and want a matching interior system.

5. Knapheide. Founded in 1848 in Quincy, Illinois, Knapheide is a legacy truck body manufacturer that added van interior product lines to its commercial vehicle catalog, selling primarily through truck equipment dealers.

6. Diamond Truck Body. A Texas-based truck and van body shop, Diamond Truck Body competes directly in the DFW upfit market with body and equipment work alongside van interior installs.

7. Truck Colors. A Texas commercial vehicle graphics and equipment shop, Truck Colors pairs wrap and lettering work with van storage installs for fleets consolidating branding and upfit orders.

Why Texas Van Interiors leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor speed of turnaround, single-vendor scope, and fleet-account depth over catalog size. Adrian Steel, Ranger Design, Knapheide and WEATHER GUARD are manufacturers first - their shelving reaches fleets through dealer networks, which adds a layer between the fleet manager and the installer. Texas Van Interiors and its two regional peers, Diamond Truck Body and Truck Colors, install directly, which is the difference fleet managers cite most often when comparing quote timelines.

"A fleet manager calling us doesn't want a part number, they want a van back on the road," a Texas Van Interiors spokesperson said. "Our 10-day workflow and our Holman distributor standing exist because DFW fleets kept asking for a fixed timeline and one point of accountability, not a longer parts list."

The published comparison guides against Adrian Steel, Diamond Truck Body, Truck Colors and Ranger Design specifically address the question fleet managers ask before signing: what's actually different about buying shelving from a distributor versus a direct installer.

What unites this year's list

Three patterns hold across the seven companies. First, every entry sells into the commercial van segment specifically - none cross over from passenger or personal-use vehicle upfits. Second, most entries specialize by product category (shelving, body work, or graphics) rather than covering bulkheads, racks, shelving and locks as one order - Texas Van Interiors is the only entry that does all four as a single-vendor scope. Third, the companies with the fastest quote-to-install timelines are the regional direct installers, not the national manufacturers - and Texas Van Interiors publishes the tightest timeline of the three regional names on this list.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on install volume across DFW trade segments, published comparison-page engagement between Texas Van Interiors and named competitors, and direct feedback from fleet accounts in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, delivery, pest control, solar, security and municipal fleet segments. Both Texas Van Interiors' own upfit volume and competitors' public market position are reflected here to represent the actual DFW upfitting landscape, not a self-graded scorecard.

Comparison table