MENAFN - GetNews)"GLP-1 access by country: 20 country pages, each written in that country's own language against its own regulator, across 14 languages."An independent GLP-1 reference, launched September 2026, that answers the question no translated American page can: which brands are approved, sold and paid for where you live.

NEW YORK, September 25, 2026. glp1medication has launched a country-by-country guide to GLP-1 access by country covering 20 countries in 14 languages, each page written in that country's own language against its own regulator and health system. The access pages sit inside a wider reference on the medicines themselves, published in 21 country editions.

Approval is not availability, and availability is not affordability. A brand can hold a Europe-wide authorisation and never be sold in a given country, or be sold and not reimbursed, or be reimbursed for diabetes but not for weight. Most of what people find when they search comes from the United States, and a translated American page is confidently wrong about all three of those questions for anyone outside it. The access pages exist to fix that. Australia's page covers TGA registration, PBS subsidy and the compounding ban of 2024. Brazil's explains why a drug can be legal, price-capped and still unavailable through the public system. Every one of the 20 is written from that country's own approval, pricing and reimbursement sources, not from a translation.

The site sits on top of that with a brand reference. The comparison table lists all nine approved brands and the five molecules behind them, because seven of the nine are the same drug under a second name. Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus are semaglutide. Mounjaro and Zepbound are tirzepatide. What separates them is the licence, not the contents.

Every figure on the site carries the trial it came from, the dose and the week. The dose chart lists the approved titration steps for semaglutide, tirzepatide and orforglipron next to the weight loss measured in STEP 1, SURMOUNT-1 and the orforglipron phase 3 programme. Where the evidence is thin, the page says so in the first sentence. Where it does not exist, it says that too.

Three tools ship with the launch. The country approval checker covers 21 countries, the 20 with an access page plus the United States, reads what each country's drug register lists for each brand, and states plainly which registers can be queried directly and which cannot. A microdose calculator and a stack builder show every assumption they make rather than hiding them behind a result.

The site has no pharmaceutical sponsor, sells nothing and takes no advertising. It also does not give medical advice. Its publisher is not a physician, and every page says so.

"I track my own metabolic numbers, and when I went looking for the evidence I found marketing in one direction and panic in the other," said Thomas Prommer, the site's publisher and an AI and digital transformation leader. "The site is the page I wanted: what the trials measured, at which dose, in which week, and whether the drug is actually on the shelf in the country you live in. If the honest answer is that nobody knows yet, the page says that."

Beyond the medicines, the site covers the questions that come up once someone is on them: training, protein targets, alcohol, sleep, travel and injection timing, and what happens to weight after stopping. Athletes who keep racing through it are served elsewhere in the same group of sites, by a race calendar and by AI Training Plan for the training itself. A separate section covers the peptides arriving behind the current drugs, including retatrutide, survodutide and CagriSema, with a companion site on peptides for weight loss in the same group, and another covers non-drug approaches with the same rule about citations.

About glp1medication

glp1medication is an independent reference on GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines, written against primary regulatory and trial sources and published in 14 languages. It sells nothing, takes no advertising, and has no pharmaceutical sponsor. It is published by Thomas Prommer, who is not a physician.