Brighterly Highlights Structured Reading Support As New NAEP Results Show Continued Challenges For U.S. Students

CYPRUS - September 25, 2026 -

Reading scores in the United States have fallen again, leaving some parents wondering: What about my child? According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), many students are reading below grade level.

The results also confirm what decades of research in the science of reading have shown: Children learn best when reading is taught in a structured, evidence-based manner. Parents looking for extra support can find some structured programs, like the Brighterly reading program to help them strengthen their reading skills before small gaps become larger ones.

What the Nation's Report Card Actually Says About Reading Scores

The latest NAEP results are a bit alarming. Reading scores for fourth- and eighth-grade students remain below pre-pandemic levels. A small percentage of students scored“adequate,” and many children struggle with basic reading tasks.

There is a wide gap between weak and strong students, leaving no clear middle ground. Children who need extra support outside of school tend to fall far behind.

For parents, such data is a reminder not to wait for a bad year of grades but to act now. It is easier to improve reading skills in elementary school than in high school, where virtually every subject depends on reading skills.

Why So Many Kids Are Falling Behind in Reading?

There is no single reason why so many children struggle with reading. Teaching practices have begun to change during the pandemic, and there is now a lot of research on how to improve reading instruction.

The science of reading gap in many classrooms

The science of reading is based on research into how children learn to read. It teaches children to master basic skills step by step, the main ones being: knowing the sounds of letters, reading unfamiliar words, understanding new words, and what the child has read.

Phonics for kids is an important part of this approach. It teaches children the relationship between sounds and letters. For example, by regularly practicing phonics, children can read new words instead of guessing their pronunciation.

It is important to practice reading to children regularly. This can be done in the following ways:



practicing letter sounds and phonics;

reading short texts aloud and improving reading fluency and speed;

talking about what they have read; learning and using new words;

This way, children become more confident and independent readers.

Even with a classroom teacher, some children still need more time to learn a topic. In a classroom of 20 or more children, teachers cannot always provide individual support. Missing out on one important reading skill can make it harder for a child to learn new skills.

Sometimes, parents may be the first to notice that their child is struggling with reading. This may manifest as the child avoiding reading aloud, having trouble understanding what is read (even a simple story), or choosing books that are too simple for their age. If you notice these signs, it is worth seeking out extracurricular support because reading difficulties do not go away without a clear understanding of the problem and proper support.

Warning Signs Parents Shouldn't Ignore

Regardless of age or grade, children can have different reading problems, but when a child in first grade doesn't understand what they're reading, and a child in sixth grade doesn't, different levels of support are needed.

But it is always possible to improve reading skills and reading comprehension. Specialists focus on a specific skill that the child lacks. This is much more effective than repeating material the child already knows, which often happens during large group teaching, when it is impossible to give full attention to one child. Structured reading intervention for struggling readers can focus on the exact skill a child has not mastered instead of making them repeat material they already know.

Grade-by-grade red flags



Early elementary: The youngster struggles to read simple words, mix sounds into words, and understand letter sounds.

Middle elementary: The child has trouble understanding directions and short stories, reads slowly, or refrains from reading aloud. Upper elementary and middle school: The child can read words, but they struggle to locate information in a text, express the main idea, or respond to inquiries about what they have read.

If parents read with their child every day or at least three times a week, they will definitely notice this problem. Ask if the child understands what they just read, pay attention to which words are pronounced more slowly, and where you see gaps. If the child struggles with the same skill again and again, it may be time to look for kids reading help.

What Actually Helps: At Home and Beyond

Don't think that extra activities will be a burden. Children don't need hours of homework and practice to read better. But it's better to do them regularly, for a short time and often - this can be more useful than a long time and infrequently. The main goal is to work on the skill that the child lacks. For example, younger readers may not have enough practice with letter sounds and reading simple words. Older children may need more practice with vocabulary, reading longer texts, or explaining what they have read.

An individual learn to read program can help your child overcome existing difficulties. Such a program will provide regular practice in phonics, reading comprehension, and vocabulary, which will help improve overall reading skills.

Simple daily habits that move the needle

A few easy habits can help parents encourage reading at home:



Spend 15-20 minutes reading together. Read aloud the same story or alternately switch pages.

Inquire about the text. To find out if the youngster comprehends the story, ask questions like "What happened?" or "Why did the character do that?"

Practice challenging vocabulary. Instead of making guesses when a youngster is unable to read a word, assist them in breaking it down into simpler sounds. Discuss new vocabulary. Describe new terms and incorporate them into a different phrase.

Frequent practice aids in the development of reading fluency. Children may read more fluently and require less effort to sound out every word when they read well-known texts multiple times.

When to consider a reading tutor?

When a youngster still struggles despite consistent practice at home, further support can be helpful. A reading tutor can pinpoint specific deficiencies and provide the youngster with appropriate, targeted practice.

When parents are unsure of what to teach next, this can be really helpful. Rather than assigning the child more general reading assignments, reading tutoring can concentrate on phonics, fluency, vocabulary, or comprehension.

Additionally, tutoring can be more easily integrated into a family's schedule with online help. When a child's skills develop, an online reading instructor can work with them from home and modify the courses. Selecting help according to the child's true requirements is crucial.

Conclusion

According to the most recent NAEP data, many American students still struggle with reading. However, a child with low scores can still catch up. Children can develop stronger abilities through early support, direct instruction, consistent practice, and appropriate reading practices.

Working with an online reading tutor might give some kids more practice and assistance. Parents don't have to wait until reading difficulties impact every subject. As kids progress through school, learning can be made easier by identifying a particular challenge and addressing it early.

About Brighterly

Brighterly, operated by Afrintom Limited, is an online learning platform providing structured educational support for children. The platform offers personalized learning programs designed to help students develop academic skills through guided instruction and regular practice. Brighterly serves families seeking flexible online learning support tailored to individual student needs.