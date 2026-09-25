ISO 9001:2026 Is Published. The Global Accreditation Body Behind Transition Rules Changed In January

MENAFN - GetNews) Kentucky, United States, Sept. 25, 2026 -

eLeaP says Global ACI had not published global ISO 9001:2026 transition requirements as of Sept. 17, leaving organizations to confirm the dates that apply to their own certificates.

published ISO 9001:2026 on Sept. 16, the first full revision of the quality management standard since ISO 9001:2015. ISO describes it as the world's leading quality management system standard, used by more than one million organizations.

The transition deadline did not arrive with it, and the reason is structural.

ISO does not set certification transition periods. Those arrangements are established through the accreditation and certification system, and that system reorganized this year. The International Accreditation Forum, which set transition rules for prior major ISO management system revisions, ceased operations on Jan. 1, 2026. Global Accreditation Cooperation Incorporated began operations that day, bringing together the work of IAF and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation.

As of Sept. 17, Global ACI had not published global transition requirements for ISO 9001:2026. Some national accreditation bodies have established their own dates, meaning the timetable that applies to an organization may vary by its certification body and accreditation arrangements. Bureau Veritas has told clients that the official timeline and applicable arrangements will be determined by national accreditation bodies and Global ACI.

“A three-year window to September 2029 is a reasonable planning assumption, and it is being reported as a published deadline,” said Don Weobong, president of eLeaP.“It is not a universal one. The organization that established the earlier pattern no longer operates, and its successor has not published global requirements. Get written confirmation of the date that applies to your certificate from your certification body.”

Existing ISO 9001:2015 certificates remain valid. They did not lapse on publication.

eLeaP said the deadline question sits on top of a harder one for quality leaders: demonstrating that quality is part of how an organization actually operates. The 2026 edition places greater emphasis on leadership, quality culture and ethical behavior, which organizations are expected to demonstrate through operating records.

“An auditor can't audit a slogan on the wall,” Weobong said.“When a procedure changes, can you show which employees were affected, which training was assigned and completed, and which version they were trained on? You can update a policy overnight. You cannot create twelve months of operating evidence overnight, and waiting for a global deadline that has not been published is the wrong reason to delay.”

eLeaP recommends quality leaders begin in three areas: evidence of leadership oversight and follow-through in management reviews and corrective actions; training records tied to current roles and controlled procedures; and the connections among document control, change management, corrective actions and nonconformances.

eLeaP's Quality Management System connects quality workflows, controlled documents and workforce learning in one platform, so records linking document changes to training activity are created during routine operations. A free ISO 9001:2026 gap analysis toolki is available, including a 30-point checklist and an action planning register.

About eLeaP

eLeaP provides integrated learning management, performance management and quality management software for organizations in regulated and quality-driven industries, including life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing and aviation. Its platform helps organizations manage workforce learning, controlled documentation, quality processes and compliance records.