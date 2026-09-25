NEW JERSEY, 25 SEPTMEBER, 2026 -

Enterprise rewards and incentives platform Giftogram outlines the four decisions behind employee recognition programs that hold up at scale, after research found employees describe recognition as occasional more than three times as often as regular.

As companies begin planning year-end employee rewards, Giftogram is urging employers to treat employee recognition as a designed program rather than a series of gestures. The company's guidance follows its Appreciation Gap research, an analysis of more than 43,000 public workplace conversations, which found employees describing recognition as occasional, annual, or rare 3.3 times more ofte than they described it as regular.

The finding points to a design gap rather than a budget gap. Most companies fund holiday gifts, mark work anniversaries, and observe Employee Appreciation Day. What many have not designed is how, when, and to whom recognition happens once the organization grows past the size where one manager can see all the work.

Gallup's research shows the stakes. Employees who receive good employee recognition are 45% less likely to leav, yet only about one in thre say they were recognized in the past week.

Why recognition breaks down as companies grow

In a small team, recognition is a byproduct of proximity: the manager sees the late night, the saved account, the new hire quietly trained. At a thousand employees, proximity is gone. Recognition then depends on which manager an employee reports to, whether that manager is engaged, and whether the administrative path to a reward is short enough to bother with. Left undesigned, recognition collapses to the moments with a date attached, and everything in between goes unacknowledged.

The four decisions behind an employee recognition program that works at scale

Giftogram identifies four decisions that well-designed employee recognition programs settle before any reward is sent:



Criteria: what gets recognized, whether outcomes, effort, values, or milestones. Specific criteria make recognition feel earned rather than political.

Cadence: how often, and in what rhythm. Weekly and monthly beats keep recognition regular rather than annual and let managers plan rather than remember.

Choice: what the reward is. One retailer cannot suit a thousand people; letting the recipient choose is the simplest way to make a standardized program feel personal. Delivery: how the reward reaches the person, how quickly, with what message, and with what record behind it. This is the part most companies leave to chance and the part that fails first at scale.

Who decides, and who delivers

The programs that hold up separate two layers. People decide who is recognized and why; that judgment is not automated. Infrastructure handles everything after the decision: budget, approval, reward, delivery, and reporting.

Giftogram operates in the second layer. It is a rewards and incentives platform rather than a social recognition feed, used by 22,000+ businesses to send rewards at scale. Recipients choose from 140,000+ national and local brands, a prepaid Visa or Mastercard, or a charitable donation, with delivery across 230+ countries. Rewards can be sent individually, in bulk, or on a schedule, with team budgets, exportable reporting, and integrations with the HR systems a company already runs, so consistency no longer depends on any one manager's calendar.

For larger programs, Giftogram's onboarding and customer success teams also support program setup and delivery. At scale, a great deal can go wrong between the decision to recognize someone and the reward arriving, so the provider's experience and support matter alongside the technology.

"Leaders will fund an analytics platform to predict turnover and then leave appreciation to individual goodwill. We'd argue that's backwards," said Bill Grassmyer, CEO and co-founder of Giftogram. "Employee recognition is one of the few retention levers you can pull before someone disengages, but only if it's built as a program with structure, cadence and choice behind it.

"It's a design problem, not a generosity problem. Appreciation lands when it's specific, when it arrives close to the work, and when the person gets to choose something that's actually meaningful to them. Do that consistently and it compounds: people start to expect that good work gets noticed, and that expectation is what makes them stay. That's why the businesses we work with have us help design the program before they send a single reward. A well-run appreciation program is a retention strategy. A once-a-year gesture is just a line item."

What it means for the holidays

The year-end gift is not the problem, Giftogram says. The problem is when it is the only recognition an employee receives all year. A holiday reward inside a program with a regular cadence reinforces what employees already experience; the same reward in a vacuum has to carry twelve months of appreciation on its own. For companies planning year-end recognition now, the practical move is to treat the holiday send as the last event in a designed calendar and to use the planning window to set criteria and cadence for the year ahead.

About Giftogram

Giftogram is a rewards and incentives platform that helps organizations deliver digital gift cards, prepaid cards, and payouts at scale. Used by 25,000+ businesses, Giftogram supports employee recognition, customer rewards, survey incentives, and sales incentive programs through bulk sending, scheduling, automation, and recipient choice across 140,000+ national and local brands in 230+ countries. Giftogram is rated the #1 highest-satisfaction rewards software by G2 users. Learn more at.