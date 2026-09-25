Procolored To Show Dual-Head F13X DTF Printer At PRINTING United

MENAFN - GetNews) Procolored is showcasing its F13X A3 direct-to-film printer at PRINTING United Expo in Las Vegas, with the new model combining dual XP600 printheads with camera-assisted nozzle checking, automatic printhead maintenance and Windows and macOS support.

LAS VEGAS, NV – Sept. 25, 2026 - Procolored is demonstrating its F13X A3 direct-to-film printer at Booth C3369 during PRINTING United Expo, taking place from 23–25 September 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The F13X uses a dual XP600 printhead configuration and is rated at up to 27 A4/Letter-size prints per hour. The machine has a maximum print resolution of 1440 × 1440dpi. Procolored positions the A3-format system for print-on-demand businesses, garment decorators, creative studios and smaller print operations moving towards more regular batch production.

One of the main additions to the F13X is a camera-assisted printhead checking system. The integrated camera analyses a printed test pattern to identify potential nozzle blockages, providing an automated alternative to relying solely on manual inspection.

According to Procolored, the system is intended to detect possible nozzle issues earlier in the production process. The feature is paired with an automatic printhead moisturising function that maintains the printhead during standby periods. The manufacturer says the system keeps the printhead sealed and moisturised while the printer is idle.

The printer also incorporates white-ink circulation, built-in self-diagnosis and one-click ink extraction. Other monitoring functions listed for the F13X include film-flatness detection and real-time ink monitoring.

Procolored has also added support for both Windows and macOS, with no hardware dongle required. The company's comparison data lists this as a change from some of its earlier A3 DTF systems, which are Windows-only and require a dongle.

For colour output, the F13X has a maximum resolution of 1440 × 1440dpi and incorporates G7 colour calibration. Procolored describes the calibration system as intended to reduce colour variation between the original digital file and the printed result.

The machine is positioned between lower-volume desktop DTF equipment and larger production systems. Its dual-head configuration is intended to increase output while retaining an A3-format platform, rather than requiring users to move immediately to a wider production machine.

Procolored's published comparison specifications put the F13X at 27 Letter/A4-size prints per hour, compared with six for the company's single-head F13 and 13 for the dual-head F13 Pro.

The F13X forms part of Procolored's wider range of DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printing equipment, with the company focusing much of its product portfolio on creators, print-on-demand operations and smaller print businesses.

The F13X is scheduled to go on sale on 15 October 2026. Procolored's product information states that US orders will begin fulfilment after remaining payments are completed, with shipping schedules dependent on order volume and logistics.

PRINTING United Expo 2026 runs from 23–25 September at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the exhibition occupying the North and Central Halls.

About Procolored

Procolored supplies printing systems across DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG categories, together with related equipment, consumables and accessories. Its product range includes desktop and small-format systems aimed at custom printing, garment decoration and print-on-demand applications.