Garvee Introduces Eight Fall 2026 Products For Small-Space Living, Home Organization And Outdoor Trips

MENAFN - GetNews) The Fall 2026 lineup includes convertible furniture, adjustable storage, portable cooling, home ventilation, and fitness equipment.

New York -September 25, 2026 - Garvee today introduced eight products for households looking to make better use of their space this fall. The lineup includes furniture for multipurpose rooms, storage and ventilation products, a portable refrigerator, an aquarium stand and an Olympic barbell.

The collection is organized around three everyday needs: furnishing smaller rooms, keeping household equipment organized, and making hobbies or weekend trips easier to manage. The products are aimed at families, renters, first-time homeowners, and other shoppers looking for useful features at accessible prices.

Flexible Furniture for Smaller and Multipurpose Rooms

Three pieces in the lineup help a room serve more than one purpose.

For shoppers comparing metal bed frames and accessories, the Garvee Heavy-Duty Metal Twin Daybed Frame provides seating during the day and a twin bed at night. Its metal pipe-style frame has an industrial, vintage-inspired look that works in bedrooms, living rooms, and guest rooms. The frame supports a mattress without a box spring and is built to limit squeaking and movement during regular use.

For homes that only need an extra bed occasionally, the Garvee Twin Metal Trundle Bed Frame stores beneath a compatible bed. Lockable swivel casters help it roll out, while a pop-up structure raises it to bed height. When not in use, the twin beds and frames lower and slide underneath again. Metal slats support the mattress without a box spring.

For shoppers looking for a dining room chairs set of 4 with a matching table, the Garvee Dining Table Set for Four creates a complete dining area in one purchase. It includes a compact square table and four upholstered chairs. Its farmhouse-inspired design suits apartments, open kitchens, and smaller dining rooms. A straightforward structure also makes assembly more manageable for renters and first-time homeowners.

Storage and Equipment for a More Organized Home

The lineup also includes products for garages, aquarium displays, and rooms that need better airflow.

The Garvee Five-Tier Metal Storage Shelves bring more flexibility to heavy-duty storage shelving and racks. Adjustable shelf heights accommodate tools, bins, and household supplies, while the two sections can sit side by side or form an L shape in a corner. The shelving system has a listed capacity of up to 1,325 pounds and can be used in garages, workshops, basements, and utility rooms.

Aquarium stands and tanks often occupy a prominent place in the room, so storage and appearance matter alongside support. The Garvee Heavy-Duty Aquarium Stand combines tank support with enclosed storage. Its cabinet provides space for fish food, water treatments, and cleaning supplies. A built-in power outlet keeps filters, heaters, and lighting connected in one area, helping reduce visible cords. The wood construction also gives the stand the appearance of finished furniture rather than a utility rack.

Ventilation options range from inline and ducted exhaust fans to wall-mounted shutter models. For garages, attics, greenhouses and workshops, the Garvee Shutter Exhaust Fan helps remove warm, humid or stale air. Its 50-watt motor operates at up to 1,500 RPM. Automatic aluminum shutters open when the fan runs and close when it turns off. The closed shutters help limit backdrafts while keeping out rain, dust, and insects. Operating noise is rated at 60 decibels or below.

Portable Cooling and Home Strength Training

The fall portfolio also includes products for weekend travel and individual fitness routines.

Within Garvee's range of portable refrigerator travel solutions, the 18L Portable Car Refrigerator uses compressor cooling to lower its internal temperature from 68°F to 32°F in approximately 20 minutes and reach -4°F in around 50 minutes. It can operate as either a refrigerator or freezer without requiring ice.

The unit supports three power options: 12V, 110V, and 240V. Its 18-liter interior can hold food and drinks for road trips, camping weekends, tailgates, and family outings. It operates below 45 decibels, while its shock-resistant construction helps it handle uneven roads.

For home strength training, the Garvee 20kg Olympic Barbell combines a 45-pound, 7-foot format with a listed capacity of up to 1,500 pounds and tensile strength of 190,000 PSI. Needle bearings and brass bushings help the sleeves rotate with less friction during cleans, snatches, and presses, while diamond knurling supports a more secure grip. Dual markings indicate common hand positions for powerlifting and Olympic lifting exercises.

The multifunctional workout barbell is intended for users with existing training experience and can be paired with weight plates, benches, squat racks, and compatible strength equipment for squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and rows.

About Garvee

Garvee is a direct-to-consumer brand offering products across home improvement, furniture, outdoor living, automotive, fitness, and lifestyle categories. The company focuses on combining practical features with accessible pricing for households, renters, and hobby-focused consumers.

Garvee supports U.S. fulfillment through a warehouse network spanning approximately 3 million square feet. Domestic inventory allows eligible orders to arrive in as little as two days, depending on the product and destination. Local after-sales support is also available.

Explore&Shop Garvee:

Official Website: Garvee Website

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