From Business Growth To Local Coordination: HMPI Expands Corporate Services Support In Armenia

MENAFN - GetNews) Colombo, Sri Lanka - Sep. 25, 2026 - HMPI today announced the expansion of its Corporate Services support in Armenia, designed to help international businesses coordinate local operational requirements as they establish or grow their presence in the market.

As business activity in Armenia continues to develop, international companies are paying increasing attention not only to market opportunities, but also to how efficiently their local operations are coordinated. Office arrangements, employee accommodation, visa procedures, administrative matters and access to professional services can all become part of the operational workload once a company begins building a presence in the market.

This has brought greater attention to the role of Corporate Services. Rather than focusing solely on individual administrative tasks, integrated corporate support can help businesses coordinate different aspects of their local operations and reduce the amount of time management teams spend handling non-core matters.

HMPI is developing its Corporate Services approach in response to these practical needs in Armenia. The company provides support covering office solutions, employee accommodation, visa assistance and administrative services, while also coordinating accounting and legal service resources where required. The objective is to create a more connected support structure for international businesses managing their activities locally.

Armenia's economic environment has also been changing in recent years. According to the World Bank, the country's economy grew by 7.2% in 2025, with services and construction among the sectors contributing to growth. The IMF expects real GDP growth of around 5.3% in 2026, while noting that improving the business environment, diversifying exports and strengthening corporate transparency remain relevant areas of structural reform.

For international businesses, these developments can create a more varied set of operational requirements. A company may begin with a small local team and limited office needs, then gradually require additional accommodation, administrative support and professional services as its activities expand. The operational structure therefore needs to adapt alongside the business itself.

Digitalization is another factor influencing the way companies operate in Armenia. World Bank research based on an ICT survey of more than 1,900 Armenian firms found significant differences in the level of digital technology adoption among businesses, while highlighting the potential of digitalization to improve productivity and reduce operating costs.

However, digital tools do not remove the need for local coordination. Physical office arrangements, employee relocation, accommodation, visa-related procedures and interactions with local service providers still involve practical matters that cannot always be handled through digital platforms alone. For international companies, this creates a distinction between digital business processes and the physical infrastructure required to support those processes.

This is where Corporate Services can provide a practical layer of support. By bringing together office arrangements, accommodation, administrative assistance and professional service coordination, companies can avoid managing each requirement separately. The approach can be particularly relevant for businesses that are establishing or expanding a local team and need to allocate management resources carefully.

HMPI's services are structured around this type of operational coordination. Instead of applying one fixed model to every business, support can be adjusted according to the company's size, workforce and stage of development. A newly established operation may require basic office and employee arrangements, while a more established team may have greater demand for ongoing administration and coordination with accounting or legal service providers.

The development of Armenia's private sector is also placing greater emphasis on business efficiency and competitiveness. The EBRD's 2025–2030 country strategy for Armenia identifies a more competitive and inclusive private sector as one of its key priorities, alongside sustainable infrastructure and greater access to international markets.

For international companies, competitiveness is not determined only by products, services or market strategy. The efficiency of the supporting operational structure can also affect how quickly a team responds to everyday requirements. Managing these background functions in an organized way can allow business leaders to devote more attention to customers, partnerships and core commercial activities.

In this context, Corporate Services are increasingly becoming part of the broader infrastructure supporting international business operations. For Armenia, where economic activity, private-sector development and digital transformation continue to evolve, local coordination will remain an important consideration for companies building long-term operations.

HMPI will continue to develop its Corporate Services capabilities in Armenia, focusing on practical areas such as office solutions, employee accommodation, visa assistance, administrative support, and coordination of accounting and legal services. Through a flexible and integrated approach, HMPI aims to help international businesses manage local operational requirements more efficiently while maintaining greater focus on their core activities.

About HMPI

HMPI is a corporate services provider supporting international businesses with office solutions, employee accommodation, visa assistance, administrative support, and coordination of accounting and legal services. The company has developed local service capabilities to help businesses establish and manage operations across international markets. HMPI's core mission is to simplify the process of overseas expansion by providing reliable, practical, and integrated support for businesses operating abroad.