EUNORAU Introduces CDC60-X Iot Smart Display: The Next Step In E-Bike Connectivity

MENAFN - GetNews) Remote location tracking, anti-theft alerts, and comprehensive ride management for compatible EUNORAU e-bikes.

Fountain Valley, CA, United States - September 25, 2026 - EUNORAU has announced the upcoming CDC60-X, a 3.5-inch TFT smart display that brings advanced remote location tracking and connected bike management to compatible EUNORAU models. Designed for riders who want seamless digital integration on and off the bike, the CDC60-X will be offered as a premium optional upgrade.

By offering the IoT display as a standalone accessory, EUNORAU ensures that riders can customize their technology experience without increasing the base price of the e-bike for those who prefer a traditional setup.

Connected to Your Ride, Anywhere

Utilizing 4G connectivity paired with advanced global satellite positioning, the CDC60-X works directly with the companion mobile app. Riders can instantly pinpoint their bike's location, monitor device health, and review trip telemetry for everyday commuting and fitness tracking.

For urban commuters and riders who frequently park away from home, the system features active vibration detection and customizable geofence alerts. When paired with a heavy-duty physical lock, these digital security layers provide total peace of mind against unexpected movement or tampering.

Practical Innovation on the Handlebars

Beyond off-bike connectivity, the vibrant 3.5-inch TFT screen delivers clear, real-time riding metrics and app-synced route guidance directly to the handlebars. Connected features are subject to cellular coverage, service activation, and specific model compatibility.

Availability

The CDC60-X is available as an optional accessory for select EUNORAU e-bikes. Customers can confirm model compatibility, review subscription details, and purchase the upgrade through the official EUNORAU website or by consulting an authorized local dealer.

To learn more and explore compatibility, visit

About EUNORAU

EUNORAU develops high-performance electric bicycles and accessories designed for daily commuting, utility, and all-terrain recreation. With the launch of the CDC60-X, EUNORAU continues to expand its digital ecosystem, giving riders more ways to personalize and protect their e-bike experience.