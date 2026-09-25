Cars Now Break In Ways A Mechanic Cannot See, And The Law Is Still Catching Up

New York, United States, 25 September 2026 - Lemon laws were written for a car that made a noise. A part failed, a technician replaced it, and the repair order recorded what was removed and what went in. The paperwork almost wrote itself.

A growing share of vehicles no longer fails that way. The fault is in software. A screen goes dark. A driver assistance system switches itself off. A battery management system reports a range the battery cannot deliver. The technician connects a laptop, applies an update, and writes that the concern could not be duplicated. Nothing was replaced, because nothing was broken in the sense the form expects.

The car is still defective. The record of it is thinner.

Why the repair order matters more than the repair

Every state lemon law rests on the same basic structure: a defect covered by warranty, a reasonable number of attempts to fix it, and a failure to fix it. What counts as an attempt is established by the repair order.

That document was designed to describe physical work. It has fields for parts and labour. When a visit produces neither, some dealerships record almost nothing, and an owner can leave with a piece of paper that says the vehicle was inspected and released.

Months later, that owner has a persistent fault and a file that does not show it. The problem is not that the law excludes software defects. Most statutes are written broadly enough to cover any nonconformity that impairs use, value or safety, and a vehicle whose driver assistance disengages without warning plainly qualifies. The problem is evidentiary. The fault was real and the record is silent.

The update that resets the count

Over-the-air updates complicate this further.

When a manufacturer pushes a software fix to a vehicle overnight, there may be no service visit at all. Nothing appears in the file. If the fault returns a month later, the owner has one documented visit rather than two, and the count of repair attempts that most statutes depend on has quietly been held down.

This is not necessarily deliberate. Remote fixes are convenient and often genuinely solve the problem. But they change the evidence in a way the statutes did not anticipate, because the statutes assumed a repair happened in a building, on a date, with paperwork.

Owners of software-heavy vehicles are therefore in the odd position of needing to create a record the manufacturer no longer generates for them.

What that means in practice

The advice that follows from this is unglamorous and specific.

Report the fault to the dealership even when you suspect they will find nothing. A visit that ends in "could not duplicate" still establishes the date and the mileage at which you raised it, and a sequence of those is itself evidence.

Ask for a printed repair order every time, including visits where no work was done. If the order does not describe the symptom you reported, say so before you leave and ask for it to be recorded.

Photograph the fault when it occurs. An intermittent electronic failure is difficult to reproduce on demand and easy to capture on a phone. A dated photograph of a warning on the instrument cluster is worth more than a description offered from memory.

Keep a note of over-the-air updates. Most vehicles log them, and a screenshot showing that an update was applied on a given date can supply the visit that never happened.

Those records are what the claim process runs on, and they are far easier to collect as you go than to reconstruct two years later.

The pattern the files show

Some claims are straightforward on the face of the record. A Texas owner's 2022 Porsche Cayenne needed nine repair attempts before the odometer reached 868 miles. The central computer kept locking up and the battery system would not hold a charge. The manufacturer repurchased the vehicle under Texas Occupations Code Chapter 2301.

That file was strong because it was dense. Nine documented attempts in under 900 miles is difficult to characterise as ordinary teething trouble.

The harder files are the ones where the same underlying fault produced three visits across two years, described three different ways by three different service advisers, with no parts replaced. The vehicle behaved identically in both cases. Only the paperwork differed.

Where the law is moving

State legislatures have not rewritten lemon statutes around software, and most have not needed to: the language about nonconformities is broad, and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act at 15 U.S.C. 2301 to 2312 applies to written warranties regardless of whether the covered component is mechanical or digital.

The pressure is showing up in interpretation rather than statute. What is a repair attempt when the repair is a download. Whether a remote update counts as notice to the manufacturer that a defect exists. Whether a feature advertised at sale and delivered later, or never, is a warranty matter at all.

These questions are being worked out case by case, which is the slowest way for law to develop and the usual one.

Frequently asked questions

Is a software problem covered by lemon law?

Generally yes, if it is covered by the warranty and it impairs the vehicle's use, value or safety. The statutes describe defects by effect, not by whether the cause is mechanical or electronic.

The dealership said they could not reproduce it. Does that visit count?

It may. What matters is that the owner reported the concern on a documented date. A sequence of visits where the fault could not be duplicated can support a claim, particularly when the owner has photographs or video of the fault occurring.

An over-the-air update fixed it. Is the claim over?

Not necessarily. Most statutes turn on the number of attempts or the days a vehicle was out of service, not on whether a fix eventually worked. If the fault returns, earlier attempts remain part of the record.

What if a feature I paid for was never delivered?

That is usually a warranty question rather than a defect question, and the answer depends on what was promised in writing at the point of sale. Marketing material and the written warranty are not the same document, and the distinction matters.

How many attempts are enough?

There is no single number. Some states set presumptions, often around four attempts for the same defect or thirty days out of service, while others apply a reasonableness standard. A serious safety defect may require fewer.

Does the owner pay the attorney?

Under the federal statute and most state lemon laws, attorney fees are shifted to the manufacturer when the consumer prevails, rather than deducted from the consumer's recovery.

AUTHOR BOX

Steven P. Nassi has practiced law in New York since 2004 and represents vehicle owners in warranty and lemon law claims nationwide at Easy Lemon, the consumer brand of RockPoint Law P.C.

DISCLAIMER

This article is general information, not legal advice. Lemon law varies by state and outcomes depend on the facts of each case. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

About Easy Lemon

Easy Lemon is the consumer brand of RockPoint Law P.C. Steven P. Nassi has practiced law in New York since 2004 and represents vehicle owners in warranty and lemon law matters nationwide. The firm focuses on helping vehicle owners understand their rights when dealing with potentially defective or nonconforming vehicles.