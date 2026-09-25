Jordan Participates In 12Th Regional Red Cross, Red Crescent Conference In Beirut

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- The 12th Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies in the Middle East and North Africa opened in Beirut on Friday, under the patronage and in the presence of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, with Jordan participating in the event.

Hosted by the Lebanese Red Cross in cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the conference brought together leaders of Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies from across the region, along with partners from the IFRC, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO), and the Standing Commission of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

In his opening remarks, President Aoun said that the Red Cross represents more than a humanitarian institution, describing it as an image familiar to every Lebanese: an ambulance making its way through danger, a paramedic reaching people when others cannot, and a volunteer leaving home and family without asking who the injured person is, but rather how that person can be saved.

"This is dedication in its highest form," he said.

President of the Jordan Red Crescent Society Mohammad Al-Hadid also addressed the conference, saying that the gathering in Beirut was an opportunity not only to review the Amman Declaration, but also to ask what has changed, where progress has been made, and where further improvements are needed.

"We have made progress, particularly in preparedness, locally led response, and coordination within the Movement," Al-Hadid said.

He stressed that strengthening institutions and accountability remains an ongoing priority, emphasizing that the localization of humanitarian action should mean leadership, not merely implementation.

"National societies should contribute to shaping priorities, influencing decisions, and ensuring that resources are directed toward meeting the needs of communities," he said.

A number of national society leaders also delivered remarks addressing their organizations' priorities and objectives and ways to further develop their work.

The 12th Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies in the Middle East and North Africa is held periodically to bring together leaders of National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies from across the region, alongside components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and regional partners.

The conference aims to review humanitarian needs across the region and agree on shared priorities and commitments.

//Petra// MF