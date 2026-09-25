Jordan Seeks To Deepen Tourism Cooperation With Japan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin on Friday continued the Jordanian delegation's program in Japan as part of efforts to deepen Jordan's presence in the Japanese tourism market and expand tourism cooperation, paving the way for stronger and more sustainable partnerships.

According to a statement by the Jordan Tourism Board, the delegation began the day with a meeting with Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency Norio Kimura at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, where the two sides discussed prospects for institutional cooperation, enhancing the presence of Jordan's tourism product in the Japanese market, and developing more effective channels to reach new segments of travelers.

On air connectivity, the delegation held separate meetings with senior officials from Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA), during which they reviewed options for air connectivity between Jordan and Japan and opportunities for developing them in the future. Such efforts would facilitate access to the Kingdom and support the growth of tourism flows between the two countries.

The day concluded with an expanded meeting with representatives of major Japanese tourism and travel companies and agencies. The meeting focused on showcasing Jordan's tourism attractions, exploring opportunities to develop tourism programs tailored to the Japanese market, and strengthening direct cooperation with Jordan's tourism sector in a way that could increase visitor numbers, extend their stays and broaden their experiences in the Kingdom.

The meetings are part of efforts to translate growing interest in the Japanese market into practical partnerships and more sustainable tourism channels, while reinforcing Jordan's position as an integrated destination offering a rich cultural heritage, diverse experiences and a high-quality tourism product.

//Petra// MF