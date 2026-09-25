Edible Garden Wins Third New Walmart Fresh Herb Distribution Center Award, Accelerating Expansion Across The Eastern Midwest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest Award Builds on Two Previous Distribution Center Wins, Broadening the Company's Burgeoning Regional Retail Reach and Advancing Its Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission and Farm-to-Formula® Platform

BELVIDERE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced that Walmart has awarded the Company a third distribution center for its fresh herb products. The latest award builds on two previously announced distribution center wins and is expected to broaden the availability of Edible Garden products across additional Walmart stores in the Eastern Midwest, further expand the Company's regional retail reach and advance its transition toward a scalable, distribution model designed to improve product freshness, fulfillment efficiency and supply-chain economics.

The third distribution center award further expands Edible Garden's Midwest footprint and is expected to provide the Company with access to additional Walmart stores and opportunities to increase fresh herb volume. Supported by Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa, the Company believes its growing distribution footprint can enable it to leverage its existing Midwest operations more effectively as volume increases, while providing a foundation to pursue additional stores, products and regional opportunities with Walmart and other major retailers.

“Securing another Walmart distribution center award represents meaningful continued progress in the expansion of our fresh herb business,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“Each additional award broadens our reach and gives us the opportunity to serve more Walmart stores while leveraging our existing operations more effectively. We are especially encouraged by the pace at which our distribution footprint with Walmart is expanding. We believe this growing relationship demonstrates the strength of our fresh herb platform and provides us with additional opportunities to increase volume, improve operating leverage and support continued growth across our broader food and nutrition business.”

The latest award further strengthens Edible Garden's retail distribution footprint as the Company continues to expand beyond its core fresh produce business into higher-margin food and nutrition categories. Edible Garden believes the continued growth of its relationships with major retailers can provide additional opportunities over time to introduce products developed through its Farm-to-Formula® platform across an increasingly broad retail network.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN ®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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