Disiva Presents GIANT SIGNALS At Times Square, New York

GIANT SIGNALS, presented by Disiva at 5 Times Square, New York, September 25–27, 2026. Artwork by Brendan Dawes.

44 international artistic practices take over the monumental LED screens of 5 Times Square, September 25–27, 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From September 25 to 27, 2026, Disiva presents GIANT SIGNALS on the monumental LED screens of 5 Times Square, New York City. Live daily from 6:30–6:50 PM local time, the exhibition brings together 44 international artistic practices across digital art, moving image, artificial intelligence, generative systems, photography, architecture and expanded media.The project combines 30 practices selected by an international Curatorial Committee, 10 selected through Social Engagement, and four artists invited directly by Disiva. Conceived for Times Square's architectural scale, it explores how contemporary art can engage with technology, public life and the urban environment beyond conventional exhibition spaces.AN INTERNATIONAL SELECTIONParticipants' trajectories intersect with MoMA, the Venice Biennale, Tate Modern, Centre Pompidou, ZKM, Ars Electronica, the Louvre Museum, Whitechapel Gallery, Manifesta and the Victoria and Albert Museum.Brendan Dawes has participated in three MoMA exhibitions; Cinema Redux entered its permanent collection in 2008. His generative film Eno, developed with Gary Hustwit, premiered at Sundance in 2024. Daan Roosegaarde has presented at Tate Modern, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam and Design Museum London. CompMonks has presented at Centre Pompidou, ZKM and Ars Electronica; Matthew Attard represented Malta at the 60th Venice Biennale.Memo Akten & Katie Hofstadter explore artificial intelligence, consciousness and embodiment. Akten received the Prix Ars Electronica Golden Nica. Grzegorz Stefański has exhibited at the Louvre Museum, Whitechapel Gallery, HKW Berlin, the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw and Manifesta 11. Hamill Industries' projects include Ars Electronica, Sónar Festival, CCCB and Barbican. Beatrice Pediconi's works are held by the Parrish Art Museum, Maison Européenne de la Photographie, MACRO and Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea.30 CURATORIAL COMMITTEE SELECTED PRACTICESAnalogmirage, Andreas Lutz, Beatrice Pediconi, Brendan Dawes, Carlos Navarro, Clemens Maurer, CompMonks, Daan Roosegaarde, Dajana Krueger, Debora Hirsch, Frederik De Wilde, Grzegorz Stefański, Haley Tippmann, Hamill Industries, Jake Elwes, Jess Tucker, Karen Shiozawa, Kelsey Paschich (Micah Alhadeff, Madrone Matysiak), Kosuke Ajiro, Laura Rautjoki, Louis-Paul Caron, Luke Penry, Matteo Basilé, Matthew Attard, Memo Akten & Katie Hofstadter, O Future, Ryan Koopmans & Alice Wexell, Sıla Şehrazat Yücel, Sophie Cunningham, Studio Above&Below (Daria Jelonek & Perry-James Sugden).SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT SELECTIONAlireza Moravej, Blackwblonde & Mr_Jones, Darya Dovbenko, David Preissel, Fatbeard, Hiddengemplay, JU, Max Hudson, Mirko Yoshikata, Pilyeon.INVITED ARTISTSAngela Nikolau, Ariadna Canaan, Susi Sie and Abraham Yael.CURATORIAL COMMITTEEAuronda Scalera & Dr. Alfredo Cramerotti, Massimiliano Lorenzelli, Dante Yun, Kate Vass, Myriam Achard, Gonzalo Herrero Delicado, Maria Paola Borgarino and Marco Pittarello.The Committee assessed artistic research, conceptual and visual quality, innovation, coherence of practice and the capacity to engage with the urban digital screen.ART, TECHNOLOGY AND PUBLIC SPACEGIANT SIGNALS forms part of Disiva's research into exhibition formats beyond conventional cultural venues. It examines how existing communication infrastructures can temporarily become spaces for contemporary culture and public encounter. In Times Square, the monumental screen becomes an architectural exhibition platform connecting artistic research, technology and international audiences.CreAtIva AI ART BOOK partners with GIANT SIGNALS and will present its artists, offering perspectives on Generative AI through articles, interviews and digital artworks. Selected artists will also appear in a dedicated editorial section of Prompt Magazine 19, scheduled for December 2026.GIANT SIGNALS - NEW YORK 2026Location: 5 Times Square, New York CityDates: September 25–27, 2026Daily program: 6:30–6:50 PM, New York local timeOrganization: Disiva | Art Innovation SrlFull press release:PRESS CONTACTFrancesca BoffettiDisiva | Art Innovation Srl, Milan, Italy+39 3485015492...

Francesca Boffetti

DISIVA | Art Innovation Srl

+39 348 501 5492

...

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Disiva Presents GIANT SIGNALS at Times Square, New York News Provided By Art Innovation srl September 25, 2026, 11:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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