Zelensky: Most Of Ukraine's Budget Deficit Is Funding For Weapons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this while speaking to the media, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I had several meetings – with business representatives, financial groups, IMF Managing Director Kristalina [Georgieva], and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. There has been a positive and constructive response from the EU and the International Monetary Fund. Everyone understands that it is very important to cover this deficit. Everyone understands that Ukraine cannot be left on its own, that we need to invest more in Ukrainian-made drones and missiles. Because most of this deficit is precisely funding for weapons. Everyone understands how difficult this period is and how difficult it is to withstand the constant strikes," he said.

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Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would not go through this period alone. In particular, he said, EU support would continue, while the IMF would continue its programs.

The president said that going forward, the prime minister, together with the finance minister and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, would work out all the details concerning coverage of the deficit. According to him, some of these funds could be raised through the Drone Deal framework. The head of state added that the Ukrainian team was working on the details and that a meeting with the European team was planned in Ukraine or Belgium in the near future.

As reported, the budget deficit of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense currently stands at $27 billion.