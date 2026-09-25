Russians Attack Foreign Journalists' Vehicle With Drone In Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, citing Volodymyr Kurinnyi, a Ukrainian producer working with foreign media.

According to him, yesterday in Sloviansk, a Russian drone struck a vehicle belonging to foreign journalists, including Swedish writer Mustafa Jan and his Spanish colleague, photographer Diego Herrera.

Russia commits 977 crimes against journalists and media during full-scale war - IMI

The journalists themselves were inside a nearby building at the time of the strike and were not injured. However, all their cameras, laptops, and protective equipment were destroyed by fire.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Institute of Mass Information, Russia has committed 977 crimes against journalists and media outlets during the four years and seven months of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Photo: SPILKA