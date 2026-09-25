Zelensky Warns Of Drone Shortages In Winter Due To $27B Budget Deficit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking to journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As for the $27 billion [defense budget deficit], of course, part of it covers payments to our soldiers, but overall, most of it is funding for our drones, missiles and support for our soldiers. There is October, November and December. But what is important is that about a third of this money, perhaps even slightly more, is for January, February and March – for drones. And if we do not place the orders and make the payments in October and November, we will face serious challenges in January and February, above all," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Most of Ukraine's budget deficit is funding for weapons

According to him, he discussed the issue in detail with the European Union, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as with the International Monetary Fund.

"The International Monetary Fund has nothing to do with military support, with drones – those are completely different issues. As for the European Commission, I am strongly asking it to bring forward the second tranche of the $90 billion, because, once again, January and February need to be supplied with the necessary drones and missiles," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine