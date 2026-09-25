Two Orchestras, One Stage: Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev At Heart Of Musical Evening

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special concert was held as part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, offering a vivid example of the creative dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Musicians from the Çukurova State Symphony Orchestra and the Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra came together on one stage, forming a joint ensemble that brought together two musical traditions and many years of artistic cooperation.

The evening opened with remarks by Leyla Guliyeva, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and musicologist. She spoke about the history of the renowned musical ensembles of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the artistic legacy of the musicians taking part in the concert and the works included in the programme.

The first part of the evening was conducted by renowned Turkish composer and conductor Eray Inal. The programme featured Ferit Tüzün's "Esintiler" and "Çayda Çıra", as well as his own composition "Anadolu Rapsodisi". The music served as an artistic bridge between two cultures united by a shared passion for symphonic art.

In the second part, the conductor's podium was taken by Yalchin Adigozalov, artistic director and principal conductor of the Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and professor. The programme included Fikrat Amirov's "Nasimi Dastan" and Camille Saint-Saëns' celebrated "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso".

It was noted that Maestro Yalchin Adigozalov has maintained close cooperation with the orchestra for nearly 30 years and has introduced numerous innovations during this period. The concert was therefore presented as the result of many years of artistic collaboration.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was the performance of Saint-Saëns' work. The soloist was Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and international competition laureate, virtuoso violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, who travelled from Germany, where he has lived and worked in recent years, specifically for the concert.

In Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev's interpretation, Saint-Saëns' music combined the brilliance of virtuoso technique with the subtlety of artistic expression. Rapid passages, refined phrasing and the expressive sound of the violin highlighted the complexity and beauty of the celebrated composition, turning each musical phrase into a distinct stage image.

Performing with the orchestra, the soloist demonstrated not only exceptional virtuosity but also a strong sense of ensemble. His performance blended naturally with the expansive sound of the joint orchestra while retaining his individual voice and the distinctive stage energy that keeps the audience focused on every movement of the bow.

The musical dialogue with the audience did not end there. Responding to enthusiastic applause, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev returned to the stage for an encore and performed Fritz Kreisler's virtuosic piece "Chinese Tambourine", once again demonstrating his outstanding command of the instrument and the stage freedom that brings a musician's individuality to the fore.

The audience thanked the musicians for an evening in which history, artistry and contemporary energy came together in a shared musical space.

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