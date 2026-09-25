Zoya Hussain On Women Safety: There's No Place In The World Where Women Are Safe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Zoya Hussain, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series 'Hunkkaar – The Roar', has spoken up on the state of affairs when it comes to women safety.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Raghubir Yadav at a 5-star property during the promotions in the city.

When asked if where the society has gone wrong, given that even 2026, the safety of women can't be ensured, she said,“So many places we've gone wrong. This is the state of women across the world. In our country definitely, but in every country in the world”.

She told IANS,“There's no place in the world where you can be like, 'This is a great place for women'. It's in all sectors, across professions, across countries, and across classes. It's ridiculous. In the past 50, 60, 70, 100 years, things have changed in terms of the agency that women have, the opportunities that women are getting are better. But it's not an ideal situation anywhere”.

The recent cases of gangrape in Aastha Kunj Park, and the harassment of a girl in Jamui, Bihar has raised serious concerns on safety of women from predators as much as they have sent shockwaves across the country, and left the citizens fuming.

The actress further mentioned that the responsibility to ensure the safety lies with people in the positions of power.

“If we sit and analyze it, it's such an immense topic. Where do you start? Where do you stop? I think that people across sectors that are in positions of power and authority, whether it's our defences, our police, our politicians, our employers, the responsibility is with anybody that is in a position of power to ensure somebody's safety. Otherwise, where do you start? That's the whole debate right now. That's why it's so frustrating for all of us that nothing is happening. It's mind-blowing”, she added.

'Hunkkaar – The Roar' is available to stream on JioHotstar.