Legendary Filmmaker L. Krishnan Wanted Simple Farewell, Says Son

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (NNN) -- Legendary Malaysian filmmaker Tan Sri L. Krishnan, who died peacefully at his home in Chiang Mai on Thursday, had wanted a simple funeral without lengthy rites, according to his son, Lersak Chaiyanuvong.

Lersak, 43, said his father, who would have turned 104 on Oct 21 this year, had previously expressed his wish for a simple and uncomplicated funeral.

“He wanted everything to be simple and uncomplicated. We will keep his body at Wat San Pa Sak and hold the funeral rites for three days, until Sunday, before cremating him on Monday,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the cremation would be held next Monday (Sept 28) at Wat San Pa Sak Vorraurai Buddhist temple in Hang Dong, Chiang Mai.

Lersak said Krishnan died peacefully at home due to old age, surrounded by family members, including his wife, Puan Sri Jarunee Phuangthong, and daughter Narissara Hanchonnabot.

“My dad did not have any underlying medical conditions and passed away peacefully at home,” he said.

Despite his age, Lersak said his father continued to enjoy simple activities, including reading books and newspapers, watching films and listening to music with his wife.

“In his free time, he also liked using an iPad to watch YouTube videos. There were also times when my mother and I took him on road trips.

“We would travel by car and sometimes stay overnight. My father also enjoyed spicy Southern Thai food, particularly dishes such as gaeng som (Southern-style sour curry) and spicy stir-fried stink beans (sataw),” he said.

Lersak said his mother occasionally cooked Indian food for Krishnan, but he preferred spicy Southern Thai dishes.

A recipient of the 2016 Merdeka Award, Krishnan was a pioneer of the Malay film industry and is recognised for his contributions to the development of Malaysia's modern film industry.

Born in Madras, now Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, on Oct 21, 1922, Krishnan moved with his family to Penang, where he grew up.

He attended Bukit Mertajam High School and obtained his Senior Cambridge qualification in 1941.

According to the Merdeka Award, Krishnan briefly worked as a translator during the Japanese Occupation before being sent to Madras by the British Army in 1946.

He subsequently worked as an assistant film director at Kalairani Film before moving to Singapore in 1949, where he joined Shaw Brothers' Malay Film Productions at Jalan Ampas.

Krishnan played an important role in the development of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee's film career, directing him in films including Bakti (1950), Takdir Ilahi (1950), Penghidupan (1951) and Antara Senyum dan Tangis (1952).

He later became one of the directors associated with Merdeka Studio in Kuala Lumpur, continuing his contribution to the development of the Malay film industry.

--NNN



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