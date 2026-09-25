Adaptability And Partnerships Key To Success In Tests, Says Prasidh Krishna

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Stressing that red-ball cricket is as much about effort put in tandem as compared to individual brilliance, India pacer Prasidh Krishna said the ability to adapt to varying conditions and bowl in partnerships has been central to establishing himself in the Test setup.

In nine Tests since 2023, Prasidh has picked 32 wickets, while completing a half-century of scalps in 28 ODIs. ​"I think it's the ability to adapt and deliver, no matter what the conditions are. You need to be able to run in and bowl your heart out wherever you play. Understanding your bowling partners is also important.

“Like batting, bowling is about partnerships, being able to complement each other and deliver whatever the team needs," Prasidh told JioStar on Friday.

​India are scheduled to kick off a busy home season featuring three ODIs against the West Indies from September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. It also serves as an early building block towards the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup alongside a high-stakes home Test series against Australia.

​Looking forward to the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home, Prasidh stated that managing workload and rhythm over a grueling five-match series remains crucial in the context of entering the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

​"I've experienced five-match Test series twice now, once in Australia and once in England, and I've grown a lot from those experiences. It's a completely different challenge to stay in rhythm and carry momentum across five games and 25 days of cricket.

“The team is already building towards that challenge. Everyone is in great shape and has the right mindset to take it on. We also know how important the series is in the WTC cycle, so I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

​Having spent considerable time on the sidelines recovering from injuries, including a lower back stress fracture needing surgery, the tall fast bowler reflected on the mental fortitude required during long rehabilitation periods.

​"Being injured and unable to take part in the cricket that's going on is difficult for anyone. The rehab journey is gruelling because you have to do the same things again and again. That's where the team and sports science staff become really important.

“The people around you are also crucial, so surrounding yourself with good people, especially family and friends, is very important. Beyond that, it comes down to how badly you want things to go the way you want them to.

It's easy to sit back and say, 'I was injured, I couldn't do much, and it will take time to come back.' But you also need that mental resilience to get up and get going. I always tell myself that if I was at a certain level when I got injured, I need to be ten times better when I come back. That mindset is really important," he concluded.