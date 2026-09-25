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Stephen Rocco Rodi Joins AI Career Network Handshake As CCO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO-Handshake, the career network for the AI economy, has named Chime and Meta veteran Stephen Rocco Rodi as chief communications officer. He reports to CEO Garrett Lord and leads communications across the company.
Most recently he led product and AI communications at Chime through its first year as a public company. Before that he spent seven and a half years at Meta, where he led global communications for several of the company's product groups, including its payments and fintech businesses.
According to Rodi,“Handshake is built on the idea that intelligence comes from people. Millions of people start their careers here, and the same network is now teaching AI to do real work for the labs building the models, and the companies putting them to use. My job is to make sure that story gets told clearly, and honestly, at a moment when a lot of people are anxious about what AI means for their work.”
He joins at the same time as Nishant Ranka, founder and president of Handshake Labs, and Wes Field is chief commercial officer for Handshake AI.
Most recently he led product and AI communications at Chime through its first year as a public company. Before that he spent seven and a half years at Meta, where he led global communications for several of the company's product groups, including its payments and fintech businesses.
According to Rodi,“Handshake is built on the idea that intelligence comes from people. Millions of people start their careers here, and the same network is now teaching AI to do real work for the labs building the models, and the companies putting them to use. My job is to make sure that story gets told clearly, and honestly, at a moment when a lot of people are anxious about what AI means for their work.”
He joins at the same time as Nishant Ranka, founder and president of Handshake Labs, and Wes Field is chief commercial officer for Handshake AI.
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