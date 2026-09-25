(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

25 September 2026



Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2026

With effect from 1 October 2026, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,

RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.

The Executive Management





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment

20260925 Bilag til rentefastsættelse-okt2026_uk