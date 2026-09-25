Fixing Of Coupon Rate Effective From 1 October 2026
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
25 September 2026
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2026
With effect from 1 October 2026, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,
Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment
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20260925 Bilag til rentefastsættelse-okt2026_uk
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