Sernova Biotherapeutics To Participate In Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jonathan Rigby and Will Rust, Ph.D., to Discuss Proposed Merger to Form BetaNova Biotherapeutics and Advance a Differentiated Type 1 Diabetes Cell-Replacement Platform

TORONTO and GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Biotherapeutics (“Sernova”) (TSX: SVA) (OTC: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSHO), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies with the goal of delivering a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced Sernova and Seraxis Holdings, Inc. (“Seraxis”) will participate in Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, October 1, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jonathan Rigby, President and CEO of Sernova, will be joined by Will Rust, Ph.D., President and CEO of Seraxis, for a joint presentation and fireside-style Q&A focused on the companies' proposed merger to form BetaNova Biotherapeutics (“BetaNova”) and the strategy for the combined company.

The discussion is expected to highlight the complementary technologies being brought together through the proposed merger, including Seraxis' stem cell-derived pancreatic islet cell programs and in-house cGMP manufacturing capabilities and Sernova's Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ , as well as the companies' plans to advance a differentiated approach to T1D cell replacement.

The live virtual presentation will include an interactive Q&A with questions from attendees. Qualified investors may also request scheduled one-on-one meetings with members of the Sernova and Seraxis management teams.

On September 8, 2026, Sernova and Seraxis announced a definitive agreement to combine their businesses and technologies to create BetaNova Biotherapeutics, a proposed U.S.-domiciled, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on T1D islet cell replacement. The proposed combination brings together Seraxis' SR-02 and SR-03 stem cell-derived pancreatic islet programs and scalable cGMP manufacturing with Sernova's clinically validated, implantable and retrievable Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ, creating an integrated platform spanning therapeutic cells, manufacturing and cell delivery. The merger is expected to close in November 2026, subject to shareholder, court, TSX and other customary approvals and closing conditions. The press release can be found here.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Format: Virtual presentation and fireside-style Q&A

Attendees interested in viewing the presentation can join using this link:

Qualified investors interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting with management may reach out to Giorgia Pigato of Noble Capital Markets, at ...

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event through Sernova's website , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek , Noble Capital Markets' investor platform.

ABOUT BETANOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

BetaNova Biotherapeutics is the proposed combined company of Sernova Biotherapeutics and Seraxis Holdings, Inc. Subject to completion of the proposed transaction, BetaNova will be a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on advancing cell-replacement therapies for type 1 diabetes. BetaNova will combine Seraxis' stem cell-derived pancreatic islet cells and cGMP manufacturing platform with Sernova's Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ.

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing cell-based therapies for type 1 diabetes. Its Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ is a clinically validated, implantable and retrievable cell containment device designed to provide a vascularized environment for therapeutic cells and support cell survival, engraftment and function.

ABOUT SERAXIS

Seraxis is a clinical stage company that develops stem cell-derived pancreatic islets and scalable cGMP manufacturing processes. Seraxis' mission is to demonstrate safety and potency of its islets in T1D patients without immune suppression therapy. To accomplish this goal, its lead allogeneic product, SR-02, is IND-cleared and will be paired with an immune tolerizing strategy. Seraxis' follow-on product SR-03 adds gene edits to SR-02 that increase compatibility with the host and potentially enhance long-term engraftment without immune suppression. Seraxis operates in-house cGMP manufacturing capabilities to support scalable production of its cell therapies.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Burke

VP, Investor Relations

(917) 751-5713

...

The TSX has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Sernova has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the company's expectation of receiving all necessary approvals to complete the merger with Seraxis. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sernova appears in Sernova's Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2025, filed with Canadian securities authorities and available at, as updated by Sernova's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Sernova disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.