Reborn Coffee Enters Into Strategic MOU With Visvita To Expand Global Franchise Supply Chain And Enter RTD Beverage Channels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Combines Reborn Coffee's Brand and Roasting Platform with Visvita's U.S. and Mexican Distribution Infrastructure to Scale Franchise Supply and Launch Co-Branded RTD Lineup

BREA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the“Company”), a leading innovator in specialty coffee, today announced that it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (the“MOU”) with Visvita, a beverage and distribution company with established supplier relationships and logistics infrastructure spanning retail channels in the United States and Mexico. The MOU establishes a framework to combine Reborn Coffee's brand and roasting platform with Visvita's supply and distribution network, with the objective of expanding Reborn Coffee's global franchise supply chain and introducing a co-branded ready-to-drink (“RTD”) beverage lineup. The MOU is non-binding, and the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements.

Expanding the Global Franchise Supply Chain via Visvita's Logistics Network

Under the MOU, Reborn plans to route franchise supply volume through Visvita's existing production and logistics infrastructure rather than build redundant capabilities independently. The Company expects the arrangement to support its store network expansion across North America and additional international markets with enhanced supply-chain efficiency.

Extending Franchise Supply to Latin America via Visvita's Mexico Distribution Footprint

The companies are evaluating ways to connect Visvita's distribution footprint and local partner network in Mexico to Reborn's Latin American franchise supply chain. The goal is to broaden franchise supply and product distribution across Mexico and other Latin American markets through channels Visvita has already established, reducing the time required for Reborn to serve the region while ensuring seamless operational transitions.

Launching a Co-Branded RTD Lineup Across U.S. On- and Off-Premise Retail Channels

Visvita maintains active supplier standing with U.S. retailers, and the parties plan to leverage those relationships to place a co-branded“Visvita Reborn” RTD beverage lineup into channels ranging from independent markets to large-scale retail and online distribution. Michael Aminpour, Chief Executive Officer of Visvita, and Daniel Aminpour, Director, have been appointed as Head Sales Advisory Leads to guide global franchise expansion and RTD rollout.

“Visvita provides us distribution and production infrastructure that would otherwise take years and significant capital for us to build independently,” said Jung Jae Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee.“By combining our brand and roasting platform with their robust supplier network in the U.S. and Mexico, we can scale franchise supply and enter the RTD category through channels already open to us. Our immediate focus is translating this framework into definitive agreements and measurable volume.”

Building on the MOU, the companies intend to continue discussions regarding potential strategic investment arrangements. The MOU does not obligate either party to enter into a definitive agreement, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the initiatives described in this release will be implemented with their intended terms pursuant to final execution.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer dedicated to delivering high-quality, artisanal coffee experiences. Committed to global expansion and innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium offerings and technology-driven initiatives.

About Visvita

Visvita is a beverage and distribution company with global distribution networks and supplier relationships across diverse retail channels in the United States. Information regarding Visvita in this release has been provided by Visvita.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements." Management has prepared these forward-looking statements based on current expectations, and the information upon which such expectations are based is subject to change. Various risks and uncertainties, such as those described in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( ), could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent modifications or changes except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

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MZ North America

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949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

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