Metaoptics Ltd. Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced MetaOptics Ltd. (SGX: 9MT; OTCQX: MEAOF, MOTLY), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. MetaOptics Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink LimitedTM Market.

MetaOptics Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols“MEAOF” and“MOTLY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

MetaOptics Ltd. aims to become a global leader in metalens innovation, combining advanced design expertise with scalable mass production capabilities to redefine the future of optical technology. Their focus is on developing a robust supply chain and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, ensuring seamless integration and unparalleled efficiency in metalens production for diverse applications.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Trading in Asia Pacific securities on the OTC Markets reached U.S. $19.49B in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 34.1% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded U.S. $453.34B in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Asia Pacific markets ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About MetaOptics Ltd.

MetaOptics Ltd is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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