Project Story Hawaii Expands All-In-One Wedding Media Services For Oahu Couples

Oahu-based wedding and event media company expands wedding media services to make life easier for couples planning their big day.

OAHU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Project Story Hawaii, a local event media company offering professional photography, videography, and photo booth services across Oahu, has announced the expansion of its wedding media services. The expansion now makes it easier for couples to coordinate all of their services through one local company, removing some of the stress from planning a wedding.

With the introduction of this expanded service offering, Project Story Hawaii customers can now enjoy all-in-one wedding services instead of needing to contact separate vendors. The company brings all of these options together with a focus on helping couples document the complete story of their wedding day through both photography and video.

As part of the expanded offering, clients can book customized packages that are tailored to their needs. This includes options for 6-hour, 8-hour, or full-day coverage of the wedding day, depending on what the couple would prefer, how long the event will go on for, and their personal wedding budgets. The packages are designed to be convenient so couples can select the media services that mean the most to them on their big day.

Couples who book eligible wedding photography and videography packages receive access to an online gallery where they can conveniently view, download, and share their finished photos and videos, while commercial printing services are also available upon request.

The expanded offering makes it easier for couples to combine photography, videography, and photo booth services within one customized wedding package. The team's videographers are able to focus on cinematic storytelling to capture meaningful wedding-day moments through a mixture of shots that truly convey the emotion of such a special day. Drone coverage is available where appropriate too, giving couples even more flexibility when it comes to capturing their wedding day.

Couples who are planning a wedding or event in Oahu can learn more about Project Story Hawaii's photography, videography, and photo booth services at ProjectStoryHawaii.

About Project Story Hawaii

Established in 2024, Project Story Hawaii is a local Oahu wedding and event media company specializing in professional photography, videography, and photo booth services.



John Benedict Mamaril

Project Story Hawaii

+1 808-253-9623

email us here

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Project Story Hawaii Expands All-in-One Wedding Media Services for Oahu Couples News Provided By Local World Media Wire September 25, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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