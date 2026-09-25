Russovoir's Byron: The One Lung Filipinomenon Named Distinguished Favorite At The 2026 NYC Big Book Award®

2026 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

2026 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Seal

Author Russovoir

For Immediate Release by Printed Word Reviews

"Byron: The One Lung Filipinomenon" by Russovoir

Russovoir's "Byron: The One Lung Filipinomenon" Receives International Recognition as Its Named Distinguished Favorite at the 2026 NYC Big Book Award®!

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Byron: The One Lung Filipinomenon " by author Russovoir has been officially recognized as a Distinguished Favorite in the LGBTQ Fiction category at the 2026 NYC Big Book Award.The NYC Big Book Award is judged by experts from across the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians, and professional copywriters. Selections for Winners and Distinguished Favorites are awarded based on overall excellence in content, presentation, and literary quality."Byron: The One Lung Filipinomenon"A story of Identity, Transformation, & Truth Bold, emotional, and unforgettable stories that explore identity, transformation, and the cost of becoming who we are meant to be.Bridging multiple genres, "Byron: The One Lung Filipinomenon" is a story of Byron Thomas, an 18-year old openly gay student in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Enthralled with a fantasy of the American Dream, he is convinced beyond a doubt that he was born in the wrong country, and, with his parents' blessing, he immigrates to the US. Finally free from suppression and the religious society of his homeland, Byron is able to start exploring his sexuality, while also dealing with feelings of inadequacy, the challenges of living alone, and fears of being an immigrant in a foreign land.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Attorneys, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, Film & Television writers, Historians, and Journalists, from well established authors to first time indie authors as well as small and large presses participated.Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, England, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Auckland, Baltimore, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hollywood, Johannesburg, Manhattan Beach, New Orleans, NYC, Philadelphia, Sydney, and West Palm Beach.Publishers included Beacon Press, Berrett-Koehler, Casemate, Edinburgh University Press, Forbes Books, Kiplinger Books, NYU Press, Palgrave Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Rizzoli, Routledge, The White House Historical Association, University of California Press, University of Nebraska Press, Weaving Influence Press, and Wiley.We have an amazing list of authors from around the globe participating this year, said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak. I'm so excited to share these books with a worldwide readership!___ABOUT THE AUTHORAbout RussovoirRussovoir was born in Mindanao, but he was raised in Manila, the capital of the Philippines due to a congenital birth defect that required medical care. He wrote his first original story at the age of twelve, which was published in a local paper for creative writing.Russovoir immigrated to the United States in the winter of 2014, where he enrolled in a special two-year creative writing program at the University of Chicago. His love for film and storytelling earned him a place as a movie reviewer for The Chicago Maroon. After graduating from the program, he continued in his passion for film and storytelling by moving to California, where he earned a degree in Film Production, Directing, and Screenwriting from the Los Angeles Film School. He has written, produced, and directed numerous commercials and short films, some of which toured in various film festivals.___NYC Big Book Award, , is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers. Join us for the Awards Dinner on April 10th, awardsdinner, held at the BookCAMP event, April 9-10, 2027, , where recipients will walk on stage to receive their awards.

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award / NYC Big Book Award

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Russovoir's Byron: The One Lung Filipinomenon Named Distinguished Favorite at the 2026 NYC Big Book Award® News Provided By Printed Word Reviews September 25, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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