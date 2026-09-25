Realworld Launches The Moving Kit, A $20 Playbook That Turns America's Most Stressful Life Admin Into An Eight-Week Plan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Life Kit maps every task from "should we move?" to the first night, with a cost calculator, address-change tracker and a security deposit dispute tool.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Realworld, the AI-powered life management platform for the adult stuff nobody teaches you, has finalized their Moving Kit, a step-by-step guide that handles the timeline, the budget, the address changes and the deposit for anyone planning a move. It is available for a one-time $20 or as part of Realworld Membership.More than one in eight Americans changes address in a typical year, and about 8.2 million of them cross state lines, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Most of the stress of a move is not the boxes. It is the hidden admin: the utility shut-off that happens a day early, the bill that is still going to the old address, the DMV deadline nobody mentioned, and the security deposit that comes back short. Zillow estimates that only about 40 percent of renters get their full deposit back, and nearly a quarter get nothing.The Moving Kit was built around that admin. It breaks a move into six stages, from eight weeks out to day one, and hands the user the right tool at each stage:Stay-or-Go Framework and Cost Calculator: an honest, itemised comparison of the real cost of moving versus staying, including the 15 to 20 percent buffer most people forget.Moving Cost Calculator: movers or truck rental, supplies, deposits and first month's rent, travel and extras, adjusted for home size and moving method.Address change and records tracker: USPS, DMV, Social Security, employer, banks, insurers and voter registration, with the order to do them in and the confirmation numbers stored.Utilities and move-week checklist: start and stop dates, internet, first-night box, parking and access on the day.Security deposit dispute tool: line-by-line pushback on wrongful deductions such as normal wear and tear or pre-existing damage, with the relevant state statute attached.The Vault: leases, receipts, ID and moving documents stored encrypted and findable in seconds."Moving is the moment most people realize how much of adult life is paperwork," said Genevieve Bellaire, founder and CEO of Realworld. "Nobody teaches you the order to do things in, so you find out about the DMV deadline or the deposit rules after it is too late. The Moving Kit puts the timeline, the money and the address changes in one place, so you can spend your energy on what the new place is going to be like."The Moving Kit is one of 21 Life Kits in the Realworld Suite, each built for a specific life moment such as starting a new job, getting married, having a baby, buying a car or losing a loved one. Kits are $20 each, and all of them, along with Realworld's Life Dashboard, Vault, reminders and financial tools, are included in Realworld Membership at $99.99 a year with a 7-day free trial. The Moving Kit can also be gifted.Alongside the launch, Realworld has published a free series of moving guides on its blog, including a complete eight-week moving checklist, a change-of-address checklist covering who to notify when you move, and step-by-step guides to updating an address with USPS, the DMV and Social Security.Availability: The Moving Kit is available now at realworld. The full Realworld Suite is at realworld/suite.About RealworldRealworld is an AI-powered life management platform that helps people handle daily life admin and life's big moments in one place. It combines a Life Dashboard, an encrypted document Vault, smart reminders, a financial dashboard and 21 Life Kits, each a step-by-step guide to a specific milestone such as moving, a new job, marriage, pregnancy or retirement. Founded by Genevieve Bellaire, Realworld has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and Yahoo Finance. Learn more at realworld.

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Realworld Launches the Moving Kit, a $20 Playbook That Turns America's Most Stressful Life Admin Into an Eight-Week Plan News Provided By Unlimited Content September 25, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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