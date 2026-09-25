Beyond AI Hype: What Intelligence Means For Logistics Software

Reading e-mails, PDFs and extracting data will be standard. The next battle in logistics software: understanding context, deciding what matters and acting well.

- Amit Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, Softlink Global

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nobody sells a car by saying it has an engine.

Soon, nobody should sell software by saying it has AI.

Over the past two years, terms such as AI-powered, AI-enabled, intelligent and automated have appeared across freight and logistics software. As these capabilities become more common, however, the conversation is beginning to change.

Reading emails, understanding PDFs, extracting information, summarising content and identifying patterns in data are increasingly becoming standard software capabilities.

That shift is important. But it also raises a different question: what does the software actually understand once it has read the information?

Consider a freight enquiry. A system can identify the origin, destination, weight, commodity and required date. That is useful, but understanding the quotation requires more. A freight professional may also consider the trade lane, routing, carrier options, cut-offs, customer agreements, applicable rates, margins and missing information.

The difference is between identifying information and understanding what that information means within a business process.

The same applies to customs. Extracting information from an invoice or packing list can reduce manual work. But determining whether information is incomplete, inconsistent with previous declarations or requires further documentation involves a wider understanding of the transaction.

Context changes the significance of information.

This is likely to become increasingly important as basic AI capabilities become more accessible. Document extraction, OCR, summarisation, translation, search and conversational interfaces are becoming components of a broad range of business software.

As these functions become more common, attention is likely to shift towards what software can do with the information.

In logistics, a number can represent freight cost, customs value, demurrage exposure, an outstanding receivable or shipment margin. A date could represent an ETA, cargo cut-off, free-day expiry or regulatory deadline.

The next stage is understanding which information requires attention.

A delayed shipment may require immediate intervention in one situation and monitoring in another. A missing document may be insignificant early in a shipment but critical as a cut-off approaches.

This moves AI from information processing towards operational awareness.

It also changes the role of the system of record. Traditional enterprise software records what has happened: a shipment was created, a document uploaded, a declaration filed or an invoice issued. That transactional foundation remains essential.

But AI will increasingly need to understand the relationships between those records. A customer email, commercial document, financial entry and shipment milestone may appear separately in a system while belonging to the same business situation.

Greater intelligence also makes control important. There is a difference between AI observing, recommending, preparing and acting. The appropriate level of automation will depend on the process, risk and need for human approval.

As AI becomes more embedded in logistics software, the presence of AI itself may become less significant as a differentiator.

The more important questions will be what the software understands about the business, what it identifies as significant and how it supports people in deciding what happens next.

The next phase of AI in logistics may therefore be less about adding visible AI features and more about connecting intelligence with operational context.

Vidushi Raj Poddar

Softlink Global Ltd

+91 93073 65372

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Beyond AI Hype: What Intelligence Means for Logistics Software News Provided By Softlink Global Pvt Ltd September 25, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional



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