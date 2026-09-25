Air India Pilot Fails Alcohol Test Before Zurich-Delhi Flight Second Case Of Intoxication On Duty After Delhi-Phuket In

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air India co-pilot has once again been found intoxicated ahead of a flight to Delhi. NDTV reported that the first officer off a Zurich-Delhi flight on September 6 failed the pre-flight alcohol test. The incident comes weeks after the Phuket-Delhi flight.

Drunk pilot removed from Zurich-Delhi flight

According to the report, the pilot was suspended after being removed from duty. Reportedly, the suspended pilot was sent back to India as a passenger. The pilot is likely to remain suspended pending the medical examination report and completion of the investigation.

The first officer was reportedly removed from the aircraft shortly after authorities smelt alcohol on him. He failed a preliminary test, followed by a secondary test whose results are awaited, as per the company officials. Both tests were said to be conducted in Zurich.

The incident impacted the flight, AI 151. It was rescheduled to the next day.

Regarding the incident, a Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) spokesperson on Friday told PTI,“The operator and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India (DGCA) have been informed accordingly. As a result, flight AI151 from Zurich to Delhi could not be operated as scheduled.”

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Air India shared a statement with NDTV. The airline company said that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of safety, regulatory or company protocols. It added that any confirmed breach is dealt with firmly and appropriate action is taken in accordance with regulatory requirements and company policy.

"To reinforce a culture of discipline, compliance and accountability, Air India has reiterated to all flight crew the critical responsibility of operating to the highest standards of safety, professionalism and integrity. The airline conducts regular awareness and compliance training, mandates testing for psychoactive substances, and enforces strict disciplinary measures that may go beyond minimum regulatory requirements," it added.

| Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi pilot who tested positive for drugs Phuket to Delhi Air India flight

On August 4, an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden loss of altitude midflight. Later, the pilot in command of the flight had tested positive for marijuana twice in a drug test.

Aircraft AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude. The incident took place while it was flying over Odisha. More than 20 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries. However, the aircraft landed safely in Delhi.

The pilot was later fired. Identified as Sudeep Vashistha, the pilot later claimed that he took medication due to "sleep difficulty".